Doge2014 Is The Next 100X Crypto Gem! New Presale To Buy Now!

When Dogecoin started trading in 2014, it started its ascent to become the meme king. It soon became the largest meme coin.

Purchasing and holding onto Doge2014 is just one of the many ways to profit from DOGE. Additionally, by commemorating ten years of trading, DOGE2014 has produced new avenues for Dogecoin income generation.

In celebration, the project is urging users to purchase Doge2014 tokens in order to perhaps profit greatly.

Recreating the good old Dogecoin days

Doge2014 is planning to bring back the values that Dogecoin represented when it made its debut in 2014. In this sense, it seeks to establish an atmosphere that recalls the feeling that Dogecoin offers.

To commemorate the ten years of Dogecoin trading, users are encouraged to gather as many Doge2014 tokens as they can and take part in a variety of community events.

These users can profit more from their holdings by merely celebrating Dogecoin's success when the price could potentially soar after introduction.

Biggest Dogecoin airdrop

To further reward VIP customers who have contributed $1,000 or more to the ongoing presale, Doge2014 is giving away free Dogecoin airdrop .

They will receive more Dogecoin airdrops in proportion to how much they buy in the Doge2014 token. The number of Dogecoin purchased for the airdrop will depend on the total sum raised.

$500,000 - $4,999,999: 2% for Dogecoin.

$5,000,000 - $7,999,999: 3% for Dogecoin.

$8,000,000 - $9,999,999: 4% for Dogecoin.

$10,000,000 or more; 5% for Dogecoin.

As more tokens are accumulated throughout the Dogecoin celebration, users can also earn more. Bonuses will be given to customers who purchase Doge2014 tokens for above $250.

In terms of rewards, VIP customers will earn far more benefits, which are likewise tier-based. Non-VIP customers purchasing $250 worth of DOGE2014 tokens are going to get an additional 20% incentive, and those investing $500 will receive a 30% bonus.

VIP memberships are available for $1,000 and above. Spending over $1,000 will earn VIP users a 60% bonus on their purchases.

A 100% bonus will be given to those who purchase more than $5,000 worth of DOGE2014 tokens, greatly reducing their cost. The token is planned to launch at a price of $0.000348.

Users that accumulate more tokens have the opportunity to earn a lot more profit when DOGE2014 begins to accomplish its purpose.