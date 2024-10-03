Hub4Crypto

Doge2014 Is The Next 100X Crypto Gem! New Presale To Buy Now!

Doge2014 could potentially emerge as the next 100x crypto, thanks to its airdrop and bonus campaigns.

Doge2014 Is The Next 100X Crypto Gem
Doge2014 Is The Next 100X Crypto Gem! New Presale To Buy Now!
info_icon

When Dogecoin started trading in 2014, it started its ascent to become the meme king. It soon became the largest meme coin.

Purchasing and holding onto Doge2014 is just one of the many ways to profit from DOGE. Additionally, by commemorating ten years of trading, DOGE2014 has produced new avenues for Dogecoin income generation.

In celebration, the project is urging users to purchase Doge2014 tokens in order to perhaps profit greatly.

Recreating the good old Dogecoin days

Doge2014 is planning to bring back the values that Dogecoin represented when it made its debut in 2014. In this sense, it seeks to establish an atmosphere that recalls the feeling that Dogecoin offers.

To commemorate the ten years of Dogecoin trading, users are encouraged to gather as many Doge2014 tokens as they can and take part in a variety of community events.

These users can profit more from their holdings by merely celebrating Dogecoin's success when the price could potentially soar after introduction.

Biggest Dogecoin airdrop

To further reward VIP customers who have contributed $1,000 or more to the ongoing presale, Doge2014 is giving away free Dogecoin airdrop.

They will receive more Dogecoin airdrops in proportion to how much they buy in the Doge2014 token. The number of Dogecoin purchased for the airdrop will depend on the total sum raised.

  • $500,000 - $4,999,999: 2% for Dogecoin.

  • $5,000,000 - $7,999,999: 3% for Dogecoin.

  • $8,000,000 - $9,999,999: 4% for Dogecoin.

  • $10,000,000 or more; 5% for Dogecoin.

As more tokens are accumulated throughout the Dogecoin celebration, users can also earn more. Bonuses will be given to customers who purchase Doge2014 tokens for above $250.

In terms of rewards, VIP customers will earn far more benefits, which are likewise tier-based. Non-VIP customers purchasing $250 worth of DOGE2014 tokens are going to get an additional 20% incentive, and those investing $500 will receive a 30% bonus.

VIP memberships are available for $1,000 and above. Spending over $1,000 will earn VIP users a 60% bonus on their purchases.

A 100% bonus will be given to those who purchase more than $5,000 worth of DOGE2014 tokens, greatly reducing their cost. The token is planned to launch at a price of $0.000348.

Users that accumulate more tokens have the opportunity to earn a lot more profit when DOGE2014 begins to accomplish its purpose.
Biggest Dogecoin airdrop
info_icon

Earn more by staking your DOGE2014

Additionally, owners of Doge2014 tokens may stake them. In this manner, they can profit passively from their engagement with Dogecoin by using Doge2014 tokens.

To get passive revenue, users must lock in a certain quantity of DOGE2014 for a predetermined amount of time. Those who are interested can purchase tokens during this presale period to join in on the celebration.

They are offering over 1100% staking rewards. Investors have also staked close to $1.3 billion DOGE2014 so far.

Simply visiting the website and connecting the mentioned wallet to it is all that is required. You can buy the tokens with ETH, USDT or even with the bank card.

The running presale has raised over $500,000 so far. The token price is also $0.000318, which is less than the launch price.

The team has so many plans laid out in its roadmap. One of the major ones is the official launch of the coin on crypto exchanges. This will provide more exposure for the coin.

The phase two of the roadmap also started. This is where they are doing marketing and collaboration to let the world know about the meme coin.

If you love what Doge2014 is offering the community and the potential big gains to be made when it launches, check out their social media channels. Also, use their bonus calculator on presale’s homepage, and airdrop leaderboard to track your bonus and airdrop rank for your second chance at making big profit with Dogecoin.

JOIN DOGE2014 PRESALE NOW

  Website   |   X    |   Telegram

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Introduces AI Tool For A Safer Online Experience For Players And Fans
  3. CPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis, Johnson Charles Steer SLK To Final At The Expense Of GAW
  4. India Vs New Zealand Preview, Women's T20 WC: IND's Best Must Step Up Against NZ In Group A Clash
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25: Shardul Thakur Hospitalised After Playing Defiant Innings For Mumbai - Report
Football News
  1. Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick For Inter Miami - Watch
  2. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
  3. Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics
  4. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Messi Set To Rejoin Argentina For Matches Against Venezuela And Bolivia
  5. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana Minister's Remark On KTR's Role In Samantha-Naga Divorce Draws Ire | Who Said What
  2. Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Moves SC Over 'Illegal Confinement' Case | What To Know
  3. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
  4. Haryana polls: Setback To AAP As Its Nilokheri Candidate Joins Congress
  5. Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  2. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  3. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
  4. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
  5. 'Mahatma Gandhi Believed Non-Violence Was Greatest Force Available To Humanity': UN chief
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points