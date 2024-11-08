DOGE, SHIB, And POPCAT Gain Nearly 20% - New Memes Poised For Explosive Gains

Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. election is already showing a positive impact on the whole crypto market.
At the moment, meme coins are up with a number of leading memes exhibiting notable surges. Among them, DOGE, SHIB, and POPCAT stand out as each of them recorded gains of up to 20%.
Additionally, with Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high and signals indicating this rally may continue, a potential bull run could be on the horizon - favorably by year’s end.
While leading memes continue to dominate the market a new batch of promising meme ICOs is ready to take the spotlight.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) should be on everyone’s list as these tokens have a huge chance to go big post-launch and reward their investors greatly in the upcoming run.
DOGE, SHIB, and POPCAT are Surging - Emerging Memes With Huge Potential to Outshine Them
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Popcat are drawing significant attention as they rally in the meme coin market. DOGE recently surged sharply with a bit of help from Elon Musk’s endorsements and community excitement, up nearly 20% in the last week as it drove its market cap to over $25 billion.
Meanwhile, the increased burn rate of SHIB has helped reduce its circulating supply and thus become scarcer and more valuable. It recently gained over 2% due to increased market support.
The relatively newer POPCAT has been attracting interest with its strong branding and rapid price appreciation. This meme coin surged 25% in just a week, showing a robust upward trend as it attracted new investors.
Collectively, these three coins demonstrate the growing appetite for meme-based assets, hinting at broader market excitement in this sector.
Capitalizing on that spotlight a new group of promising meme ICOs is ready to take control of the market once live.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) are all dominating their presale stages as more investors get drawn by the unique features that could propel them to significant heights in the near future.
Let’s take a more detailed approach and see what makes these tokens potentially primed for explosive growth!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Leading Meme ICO with Over $25 Million Raised Backed By Advanced Layer-2 Tech
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) enters the history books as the most successful presale token having raised more than an impressive $25 million in ongoing ICO.
This record-breaking project is built on an advanced Layer-2 blockchain, the “Pepe Chain,” aimed at enhancing transaction speed and lowering costs - a significant improvement over Ethereum’s limitations. With Ethereum handling only about 15 transactions per second and facing high fees during busy times, Pepe Chain promises a faster, cost-effective alternative for meme coin enthusiasts.
Moreover, $PEPU’s structured tokenomics and staking model have drawn in a loyal community, with over 150 million tokens already staked, even before its launch. An attractive APY of around 96% has piqued interest, though this rate may adjust as more participants join.
Pepe Unchained’s momentum suggests early adopters could see significant returns if its post-launch performance matches the presale success, making $PEPU one to watch as it secures exchange listings in the near future.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Meme ICO with Huge Potential Introducing Groundbreaking MemeVaults Protocol
With more than $3 million in the bank already, Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is making major headlines as it introduces a groundbreaking meme-staking platform.
This innovative platform named MemeVaults allows investors to stake multiple meme coins, including popular names like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, in one unified vault, earning rewards in $STARS tokens. With an attractive APY of 515% and a staking bonus, MemeVault provides a novel way to earn passive income across favorite meme coins, setting it apart from typical single-token staking platforms.
The Crypto All-Stars presale’s rapid success has investors hopeful, as industry projections suggest it could yield returns up to 50x upon listing. Adding to investor confidence, the project has undergone security audits by Coinsult and SolidProof.
With its cross-chain functionality and ERC-1155 technology enabling efficient multi-token transactions, $STARS is poised to become a powerful asset in the meme coin space, potentially redefining staking for meme coin enthusiasts worldwide.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) Decentralized Vote-To-Earn Token That Completely Empowers Its Community
Flockerz ($FLOCK) has quickly gained traction in the meme coin market, surpassing $1.3 million in presale funding with its innovative Vote-To-Earn model.
Unlike traditional meme coins, Flockerz empowers its community, called “The Flock,” by giving them direct control over the project’s direction through a decentralized voting system. This approach not only lets token holders shape Flockerz’s future but also rewards them with $FLOCK tokens for participating in governance decisions.
FlockTopia DAO, the decentralized ecosystem backing Flockerz, strengthens community involvement, encouraging investors to actively contribute to project growth. With an impressive APY of 1353% for staking, Flockerz also offers substantial passive income, appealing to investors who seek both rewards and influence.
Respected analysts from a well-known 99Bitcoins platform are recognizing the true potential behind $FLOCK, predicting that it might go up to 100x post-launch.
As the presale advances, the excitement around Flockerz’s unique blend of utility and community empowerment makes it a standout in the meme coin space.
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) Trending PolitiFi Token Capitalizing on the Huge Attention Surrounding the U.S. Election
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) timed its ICO launch perfectly as it taps into the growing buzz surrounding the current U.S. election.
Positioned within the fast-growing PolitiFi sector, $DUM has already raised close to 500k in ongoing presale, with its innovative, satirical approach drawing widespread attention.
Inspired by the election’s major figures, the project features humorous characters like MAGATRON and Kamacop 9000, representing fictionalized, robotic versions of prominent politicians. This unique twist has captivated a diverse audience, offering a blend of humor and financial potential.
Beyond satire, FreeDum Fighters offers real incentives through dual staking pools, delivering APY rewards as high as 736%. Investors also have a chance to win exclusive airdrops by participating in weekly debates, adding a fun, interactive element.
With endorsements from notable crypto influencers such as ClayBro, FreeDum Fighters is well-positioned for a possible major surge in the upcoming months. Many believe its launch could yield 100x gains post-listing, marking it as an intriguing opportunity in the PolitiFi landscape.
Final Words
The whole crypto market is on the rise fueled by Former President Trump’s victory over Kamala Haris at the 60th U.S. presidential election. $BTC already reached a new all-time high and the altcoins are following.
In particular, the spotlight landed in the meme coin sector where leading memes such as DOGE, SHIB, and POPCAT exhibit a strong upward momentum.
Following their lead we have a group of emerging meme ICOs that are already dominating their presale stages as more investors join, drawn by their unique features and explosive potential.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) should be on top of your list to grab and hold ahead of the anticipated rally bound to happen before 2025.
Secure your position now and acquire these tokens while still in the presale stages before the upcoming listings and the expected major price pump to follow!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.