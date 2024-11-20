Hub4Crypto

Developers Rally To BlockDAG, Boosting Presale To $126M As TRON And NEAR Forge Strategic Ties

Explore why developers are drawn to BlockDAG's easy-to-use platform. Also, catch up on the latest with TRON and NEAR Protocol integration.

As the digital asset market expands, crypto projects are leveraging strategic partnerships to appeal to a broader base. TRON has partnered with the Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA) to influence U.S. crypto policies. This collaboration aims to promote growth through stable, clear regulations. Similarly, NEAR Protocol has recently integrated with Infinex to offer DeFi features that provide the flexibility of centralized finance within a decentralized framework.

BlockDAG (BDAG), a pioneering layer 1 crypto project, is revolutionizing blockchain with its accessible low-code/no-code platform, which allows developers to easily build applications. This initiative has attracted a substantial number of developers and crypto enthusiasts, propelling its presale to over $126 million.

What Does TRON’s Alliance with DSA Mean?

TRON's partnership with the Digital Sovereignty Alliance marks a strategic move to shape U.S. cryptocurrency regulations. By working alongside legislators and key industry figures, TRON aims to foster a regulatory environment that enhances the security of digital assets.

Despite the potential benefits of regulatory engagement, some experts are concerned that focusing too heavily on policy could stifle innovation and detract from the platform's technical advancements. Moreover, prioritizing U.S. regulations might restrict TRON's operational flexibility in less regulated markets.

NEAR Enhances DeFi with Infinex Integration

The integration of NEAR Protocol with Infinex marks a significant advancement, enabling support for transactions across multiple blockchains and improving the DeFi user experience. Features such as NEAR Chain Signatures and NEAR Intents allow users to manage diverse assets through a single account, bridging traditional cryptocurrencies with DeFi solutions.

NEAR Enhances DeFi with Infinex Integration
However, the technical challenges of integrating several blockchains could pose hurdles for NEAR, potentially impeding its growth. Additionally, the community remains cautious as NEAR's strong emphasis on DeFi might neglect other potential blockchain uses.

BlockDAG Presale Achieves New Heights, Drawing Massive Developer Interest

While TRON and NEAR are enhancing their platforms through alliances, BlockDAG is advancing its groundbreaking low-code/no-code platform, enabling users without technical backgrounds to effortlessly launch various digital assets, including utility coins, meme coins, and NFTs. This ease of use is drawing developers globally, further driving the project's rapid growth.

BlockDAG's ongoing success is evident as its presale revenue has exceeded $126 million, reflecting strong market confidence. The project has attracted over 170,000 unique users worldwide, significantly broadening its reach. Early adopters have seen a staggering 2240% increase in value, with BDAG's price rising from $0.001 to $0.0234 in the latest batch.

BlockDAG
Currently, over 15.4 billion BDAG coins have been sold, with sales reaching $5.6 million and a total of over 14,100 miners sold. With rising demand, the current batch is expected to sell out quickly, potentially driving prices even higher.

BlockDAG also offers a limited-time promotion, the BULLRUN100 code, which ends in 8 days doubles buyers' holdings and grants priority access to BDAG coins during airdrops. This offer is creating significant excitement within the crypto community, presenting a prime opportunity to jump before the offer expires and prices increase further.

The Leading Edge of Crypto Innovation

TRON’s alliance with DSA and NEAR’s integration with Infinex underscore their commitment to enhancing utility and user accessibility. However, BlockDAG sets a new standard in blockchain accessibility with its user-friendly low-code/no-code platform, allowing developers to easily create decentralized applications.

With the presale already surpassing $126 million and the buzz around the BULLRUN100 code, BlockDAG offers a unique chance for early backers to secure significant holdings before potential price increases. The rapid presale progress, exclusive promotional offer, and cutting-edge technology establish BlockDAG as the leading crypto project to watch.

