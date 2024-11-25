Hub4Crypto

Crypto Market Updates: BlockDAG Raises $20M In 48 Hours As Solana Price Surges And TON Grows

Learn about Solana's rise above Binance Coin, TON's strengthening in layer one, and BlockDAG's record nearing $150M presale.

Solana and Toncoin are making headlines with significant price increases and positive forecasts. Solana now ranks fourth in the crypto market, having surpassed Binance Coin and closing in on Ethereum. TON, backed by Telegram, has established itself as a formidable layer-one project with a robust ecosystem.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) has set a new record with a fundraising of $20 million in the last 48 hours, nearing a total of $150 million across 26 stages. With the completion of Mainnet development and the start of the audit phase, BlockDAG is drawing attention from those looking at the bigger picture.

Solana Climbs Above Binance Coin

Solana (SOL) has advanced to the fourth position in the cryptocurrency market, surpassing Binance Coin (BNB) and establishing itself as a top contender in this bull market. With a recent 25% weekly price jump and a monthly increase of over 40%, Solana's trading price has soared above $210.

Analysts are optimistic and predict further gains. CryptoProfess0r expects a surge towards $550, while NikolaPopovic85 sees potential for $600 in this rally. TheeTinyPandax projects a 2025 price range of $850 to $1,200 for Solana.

Key technical indicators, like SOL’s position above both the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) and simple moving average (SMA), underscore these bullish forecasts, positioning Solana as a promising altcoin.

Telegram's TON Leads in Layer-One Market

TON blockchain, supported by Telegram, has become a powerhouse in the layer-one market this past year. With over $308 million in total value locked and a stablecoin market cap surpassing $1.1 billion, TON has welcomed a slew of Web3 projects, including notable DeFi platforms like STON.fi and EVAA protocol, enhancing its ecosystem.

TON is a significant force among large-cap altcoins with a valuation of over $27 billion and daily trading volumes often exceeding $743 million.

TON's price has risen 12% in the past week to about $5.44, recovering from a low of over $4.6. Analyst predictions suggest a possible doubling value by year's end, making TON an interesting prospect for future growth.

BlockDAG Presale Surge and Mainnet Development Completion

BlockDAG presale has achieved a significant milestone raising $20 million in just 48 hours, becoming the most substantial presale of the decade. With an impressive total of nearly $150 million raised across 26 stages, early participants have benefited from progressive price increases, with substantial growth from an initial price of $0.001 to the current $0.0234—a 2240% increase, indicating robust momentum and high demand.

BlockDAG has reached a crucial point, having completed the development of its mainnet. The focus is now on conducting thorough audits to ensure the platform's security, efficiency, and reliability. This auditing phase is vital for building trust and demonstrating BlockDAG’s dedication to providing a solid and secure infrastructure.

The success of BlockDAG's presale not only reflects its strong market appeal but also positions it as a potential leader in blockchain technology. This presents an exciting chance for those involved to be part of a project aimed at transforming scalability and processing speeds with its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture.

As the presale continues, anticipation grows for the full deployment of the platform, with expectations of significant outcomes.

Strategic Insights

While Solana and TON make headlines with their performance and optimistic outlooks, BlockDAG differentiates itself with a historic presale and strategic development achievements. As Solana and TON expand their ecosystems, BlockDAG moves into an audit phase, signaling its preparation to launch a dependable and scalable infrastructure.

With enthusiasm around its presale reaching nearly $150 million, BlockDAG is set to leave a lasting mark, offering a unique chance for those looking to engage with a project that aims to push the boundaries of blockchain capabilities.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

