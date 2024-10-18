Crypto Market Overview: The Long-Awaited Bull Run Is Here - New Cryptos Preparing For Parabolic Gains

After weeks of price speculations and frequent price dips, the crypto markets are showing clear signs of an impending bull run. Some experts expected it to begin earlier this year while others said that the bullish market sentiment will only kick off in October. While the market still has some way to go for cryptocurrencies to hit new all-time highs, it's clear that it's preparing for significant gains in the next few months.
BTC, ETH, and many other digital assets have stabilized, and are slowly gaining value every day, and most experts agree that the next major crypto bull run is just around the corner. Almost all altcoins are projected to make significant gains, but new projects such as Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and Memebet Token are showing the highest potential.
Bull Market Ramping Up
The crypto markets have had a wild ride in the past six months, but things are finally looking better. This year saw some major advances including crypto ETF adoption, lowering interest rates, wars, and a massive push toward crypto regulation. After months of ups and downs, the market is finally on an upward trajectory, allowing BTC to stabilize above $65K. BTC's stable price has increased investor confidence in the past few months, attracting over $500 billion to the market. Moreover, the number keeps growing daily, and all important metrics are pointing toward a major bull market in late 2024 and the first half of 2025.
The current trend is a result of growing crypto adoption, especially in lower-income countries with less accessible mainstream financial systems. India, Nigeria, and China are currently seeing a huge influx of crypto traders, looking to reduce inflation losses by diversifying their investments into digital assets. Considering that the next U.S. Presidential elections are due in the next couple of weeks, crypto markets are preparing for a massive bull run, especially if Donald Trump wins the race.
The conditions are set, and the next bull market is about to explode, so now is the perfect time to invest in digital currencies. Many cryptos are already showing strong signs of growth, but if you're looking for investment options with the highest return potential, the best choice is to invest in emerging meme coins. So, let's cover some of the options expected to explode in the next few months.
1. Pepe Unchained - Layer 2 Meme Coin Raising Over $20 Million
When it comes to meme coin presales, only a rare few managed to raise over $20 million before hitting the market, especially in the past year. However, Pepe Unchained has not only met the $20 million goal, it is on its way to $21 million and above. All signs are pointing toward a massive price explosion, which should be of no surprise considering that it's a project with the power to change the meme coin niche forever.
Originally designed as a staking meme coin project, Pepe Unchained is built on its own Layer 2 chain that offers 100 times faster transaction speeds at much lower costs than all other memes on the market. Moreover, it is designed according to the best industry practices, including excellent tokenomics, token allocation, and impressive staking rewards that will be given out to token holders over the course of the next two years. If you decide to purchase $PEPU tokens early, you can stake them immediately to receive over 110% a week after it goes live.
There are currently over 33,000 investors, and the project is raising over $1.5 million per week. The sales are ramping up as the release date draws nearer and $PEPU is positioning itself to become the next NEIRO or PEPE token with 50X gains or higher in the next few months. So, if you're looking for presales with parabolic growth potential, $PEPU is a must have!
2. Crypto All-Stars - First Ever Multi Meme Coin Staking Project With Excellent Return Potential
Crypto All-Stars is another highly-anticipated meme coin still available in presale. Like Pepe Unchained, it aims to introduce new features to the meme coin market, with a goal to change the way investors think about memes as a whole. Namely, the project uses a unique staking mechanism that allows users to stake up to 12 different established meme coins to earn native $STARS tokens in return.
That makes Crypto All-Stars an excellent choice for meme coin enthusiasts as it allows them to put their tokens to work while waiting for the next price pump. The platform currently supports 12 different meme coins, including DOGE, SHIB, MILADY, and others, with more coming after $STARS tokens go live. Moreover, users will also be able to stake the native tokens for 300% higher returns.
The platform has been in presale for a little over a month, raising over $2.3 million, with a growing tendency. It's unique design and approach to staking could lead to massive gains for all early investors, so the sooner you buy $STARS tokens, the higher the returns you can expect down the road.
3. Flockerz - Vote-To-Earn Meme Coin That Puts Control In Your Hands
Flockerz takes a different approach to meme coins by giving token holders full control over everything that happens in the future. It does so through a unique Vote-to-Earn reward mechanism designed to motivate $FLOCK token holders to participate in all important decisions.
It's fully focused on decentralization, giving users control over all important decisions that will define the future of the platform, including the allocation of 25% $FLOCK locked in the vault. The ongoing presale went live in early October, raising over $750K in record time. It's no surprise that Flockerz is on our list, as its expected to make at least 10X gains after going live, with long-term growth potential that could result in 50X gains or higher in the following months.
4. MemeBet Token - Project That Combines Meme Coins and Crypto Casinos
Finally, MemeBet Token is another emerging meme coin showing massive growth potential. It's the first project of its kind as it combines two fast-growing crypto sectors - meme coins and crypto casinos. The platform allows users to play over 1,000 available casino games using meme coins to place bets. It supports numerous popular memes, and it offers full Telegram integration, so users can start playing the games without any KYC verification.
Whenever you win a game, you will be paid out in native $MEMEBET tokens. You can use the tokens to continue playing, and doing so will earn you higher rewards and special bonuses. All $MEMEBET token holders will get access to unique features and special offers, giving users a strong incentive to interact with the casino using the native token. The ongoing presale has raised over $470K so far, so its still in the earliest stages, allowing you to grab tokens at the lowest price possible.
Final Words
The long awaited crypto bull run is finally here, and experts predict massive gains for many cryptocurrencies, especially those still available in presale. BTC is already nearing its all-time highs, and if the current growth rate continues, it could reach new ATHs by the end of the month.
Experts agree that the crypto market is about to enter a phase of parabolic growth, so investing in cheap cryptocurrencies right now could result in massive gains in the next few months. Projects such as Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz and Memebet Token are already showing signs of explosive growth, so visit the official sites and invest today to get the most out of the upcoming market expansion.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.