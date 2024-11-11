Hub4Crypto

Crypto Fans Flock To BlockDAG’s BULLRUN100 As Shiba Inu & Dogecoin Ride The Bull Market!

Discover forecasts for Shiba Inu & Dogecoin excite crypto followers, while BlockDAG delivers even larger returns with its presale & BULLRUN100 promotion!

With Donald Trump securing the presidential election and Bitcoin reaching its peak price, this period could be golden for buying cryptocurrencies. The anticipation of a crypto-friendly government has traders piling into digital currencies.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are seizing this optimistic trend robustly. The latest forecasts for Dogecoin suggest hefty gains, particularly as the meme coin leaped 55% from its low in November. Similarly, Shiba Inu is poised for an estimated 30% increase.

However, BlockDAG (BDAG), a Layer 1 project, appears to be the biggest winner of this bullish cycle. Recently stepping into the limelight, BlockDAG has achieved a staggering 2100% price increase since its debut, with over $117 million accumulated in its presale. Its current BULLRUN100 initiative, offering priority in airdrops, has lured significant whale assets, totaling millions.

Dogecoin Price: Will DOGE Reach Treasury-Level Gains?

Following a 55% increase from its November lows, fueled by Donald Trump's victory and speculation around Musk's potential impact, Dogecoin remains a hot topic. Musk, a vocal supporter of Dogecoin, whimsically proposed a "Department of Government Efficiency," nicknamed “Doge,” stirring semi-serious speculation about Dogecoin's governmental role.

While Musk's influence could elevate Dogecoin's profile, some analysts urge caution, noting that excitement alone might not sustain long-term price increases. Nevertheless, the future looks promising for DOGE, with potential surprises ahead.

Shiba Inu Price Surge: Can SHIB Increase by 30%?

Shiba Inu has shown resilience, with its price rising over 7% following Trump's lead in the U.S. presidential race. This increase moves SHIB closer to a key resistance level, a downward trendline it has been testing since March. If SHIB can break and hold above this line and surpass the daily resistance at $0.000020, it may climb by as much as 30%, potentially reaching its June peak of $0.000026.

Overcoming this resistance could signal a bullish trend for SHIB, attracting more attention from the crypto community. Such a breakthrough would not only validate its current momentum but also position it for further gains in the market.

BlockDAG’s BULLRUN100 Nears End: Whales Dive In!

With Bitcoin's peak prices, the bull phase is in full swing, benefiting both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is reaping the biggest rewards from this surge. Its presale has attracted over $117 million with 25 batches sold rapidly, contributing to a 2100% price increase. Celebrating with the BULLRUN100 bonus, this offer grants presale participants early access to BDAG airdrops, providing a trading advantage.

With BlockDAG's rise, this bonus could pave the way for further price hikes. Having flown under the radar, BlockDAG is now capturing the spotlight thanks to a bullish market.

This isn’t the first time a rising project has intersected with favorable market conditions at the right time. Recall Solana’s trajectory: its technological breakthrough combined with a strong market led to substantial gains for early participants. For BlockDAG, this “right time” has arrived, attracting whales each making multi-million-dollar BDAG purchases.

Supporting this interest surge, BlockDAG miner sales have reached $5.5 million with 13,744 miners sold, and its mainnet is nearing completion. As more participants recognize this underappreciated project’s value, significant price rises are likely.

Why It's Prime Time to Buy Crypto

The forecasts for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin remain positive in the current bull phase, yet neither matches BlockDAG’s 2100% surge. This scenario is familiar—when a potent project aligns with bullish conditions, an initial modest contribution can transform into millions. BlockDAG, with its $117 million presale, certainly fits as one of these unique opportunities. Whales, confident in BDAG's prospects, are putting millions. With the BULLRUN100 still in effect, participants could gain more benefits once airdrops commence. With potential millions almost ready to claim, the only question is, how quickly can traders act?

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

