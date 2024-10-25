Hub4Crypto

Crypto Analyst Says This Altcoin Is Like Buying Shiba Inu Before Its 7,000,000% Price Rally In 2021

Leading crypto analyst says ETFSwap (ETFS) is like buying Shiba Inu (SHIB) before its 7,000,000% price rally in 2021; get in before ETFSwap (ETFS) presale closes.

Leading crypto analyst says ETFSwap (ETFS) is like buying Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Crypto Analyst Says This Altcoin Is Like Buying Shiba Inu Before Its 7,000,000% Price Rally In 2021
info_icon

A leading crypto analyst has made a bold statement saying a new altcoin is in the same position as Shiba Inu (SHIB) before its massive 7,000,000% price rally in 2021. This emerging altcoin, ETFSwap (ETFS), has received massive attention from investors for its potential for explosive growth.

The new crypto project presents a groundbreaking solution that could blend the crypto market with TradFi and drive massive liquidity. More so, the ongoing ETFSwap (ETFS) presale has raised millions as investors secure early advantage before the opportunity closes.

Investors Believe Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cannot Replicate Its 2021 Price Rally

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is regarded as the best-performing altcoin in 2021 because of its massive price rally, which turned several investors into millionaires overnight. We’ve seen similar price trends as the Shiba Inu price rally on other meme coins and utility tokens that have had the traction to pull it off.

The Shiba Inu price took off in 2021 following an indirect endorsement from Vitalik Buterin, who was airdropped 50% of the token supply, which he eventually donated to an Indian COVID-19 relief. The move by the Ethereum co-founder sent Shiba Inu price to unimaginable heights.

Today, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a community-powered project that continues to create utility and burn tokens to support the price of the meme coin. The Shiba Inu price, as of this writing, is at $0.0000182, showing a 78% price drop from its all-time. While the current Shiba Inu price offers a discount entry towards another bull cycle, the altcoin does not promise similar 2021 trends.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has grown too big to replicate the 2021 price rally, and investors have moved to new Ethereum-based altcoin, ETFSwap (ETFS), with compelling factors that suggest such an incoming price surge for early presale investors.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Set To Lead Altcoin Season With Shiba Inu-Like Surge

ETFSwap (ETFS) has become the market’s most favored altcoin towards the coming bull run, as it could rally massively like Shiba Inu price in 2021. If the new altcoin is going to be anything like the Shiba Inu price rally, the ongoing presale offers the best entry for investors to grab the maximum profit on this promising token.

ETFSwap (ETFS) will launch on the Ethereum network, capitalizing on the blockchain’s capability for improved security and transparent frameworks. The new platform will offer decentralized access to trading the ETF market and, as such, will build on Ethereum’s robust DeFi infrastructure for quicker growth and adoption.

ETFSwap (ETFS) will offer tokenized ETFs backed by their actual ETF securities bought from traditional markets, enabling the assets to maintain their market value. However, the assets will offer broader use cases on ETFSwap (ETFS), which users can capitalize on to seek more profits.

Additionally, the new ETF platform will facilitate faster ETF settlements, swift crypto-to-ETF swaps, lower trading costs, round-the-clock trading, no-KYC permissionless access, staking, and lending opportunities. This new ETF trading will circumvent the challenges with centralized trading platforms, such as low liquidity, KYC restrictions, limited trading hours, and limited convertibility.

ETFSwap (ETFS) is poised to claim a huge market share as there’s no competition with a similar market offering. This puts investors in a position to capitalize on its first-mover advantages and ride the wave to massive returns. Experts believe ETFSwap (ETFS) could outperform the 2021 Shiba Inu price rally as it offers some potential to draw TradFi liquidity into the blockchain-based platform.

ETFSwap (ETFS) has launched on Testnet, and the team has passed the KYC test by SolidProof, verifying the legitimacy of the new project. These processes further assure investors’ security as the beta launch nears.

Conclusion

New ETF altcoin ETFSwap (ETFS) is poised to surpass the 2021 Shiba Inu price rally and deliver massive returns to its early presale investors. The new ETF project is in its final presale stage, receiving massive inflows from investors looking to book last-minute spots for the ride to massive profits.

Join other smart crypto investors now and buy at $0.03846 to book profits when the platform launches.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Evin Lewis Ton Helps WI Beat SL By Eight Wickets In Rain-affected Game
  2. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs