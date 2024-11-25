Hub4Crypto

Crypto Analyst Predicts DOGE Will Hit $1 Soon - What Does That Mean For New Meme Coins?

As DOGE heads towards $1, $PEPU, $STARS, $SLAP, $FLOCK, $BEST, $DUM, and $DAGZ are the most wanted meme coins.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Dogecoin is the main topic among crypto analysts for a very good reason—its price is rapidly increasing. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, the current value of DOGE is $0.39, and its price has increased 176.61% during the past 30 days.

Crypto analyst Kevin, known on the X platform as @Kev_Capital_TA, claims that Dogecoin will hit $1 by the end of December or the beginning of January. However, even this wouldn’t be its peak, which is expected to be $3.9 based on the analysis made by the Pi Cycle tops indicator.

That would be a 902% price increase, but with the strength of the current bull run, it is a realistic expectation. If the prices of all cryptos, including meme coins led by Dogecoin, keep increasing, the new meme coins have plenty of room to grow. This article will cover seven meme coin gems that can help investors change their financial future for the better. Let’s get to it!

The Best 7 Meme Coin ICOs That Investors Shouldn’t Overlook

Wise investments have made many Dogecoin investors millionaires, while many failed to recognize its potential. Considering that DOGE was the first meme coin to appear, investing in it was a huge risk in the beginning.

However, things are different now because meme coins have solidified their position, making it easier for investors to take the plunge. These are the meme coins with a bright future ahead:

  1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

  2. CatSlap ($SLAP)

  3. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

  4. Flockerz ($FLOCK)

  5. Best Wallet ($BEST)

  6. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)

  7. Dawgz AI ($DAGZ)

There are numerous reasons why these meme coins should be on investors’ radar, and we will explain the essential ones!

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) - Most Wanted Meme Coin With More Than $40 Milion Raised

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is making huge waves on the market with the presale success it is achieving. More than $40 million has been raised so far, and the major listings are just around the corner.

The $PEPU holders eagerly anticipate the launch of the Pepe Chain because that is when they can fully explore all its features. Pump Pad is a feature that will enable investors to launch meme coins by just clicking twice.

The meme coin creators will also be able to make decisions and implement other ideas to bring the community closer. If you want to secure your $PEPU tokens, hurry and do it before the presale concludes!

2. CatSlap ($SLAP) - Meme Coin Aiming To Dethrone Dog-Themed Cryptos

CatSlap ($SLAP)
Cat in a dogs world (MEW) and Mog Coin (MOG) have set the foundation for cat-themed meme coins to get their fair share of attention on the crypto market. CatSlap ($SLAP) is a new meme coin that instantly attracts attention because it is launched without a presale.

$SLAP is available to all investors from the start and introduces an extremely fun slapping game. This meme coin is affiliated with Best Wallet, which helps investors feel completely at ease since it is a trusted method that reduces the risks of any type of fraud. The $SLAP token has genuine potential to explode during the meme coin rally, so secure it early!

3. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) - The Best Platform for Maximizing Staking Rewards

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
If Dogecoin continues with the rally we are seeing now, together with Floki and Brett, Crypto All Stars ($STARS) will enable investors to truly maximize their gains from meme coins. By buying $STARS tokens now, investors will soon be able to gain access to the MemeVault, which brings multiple tokens under one umbrella.

Besides the previously mentioned meme coins, there will be eight others that can be staked on the platform that is tested for security. Besides, staking $STARS tokens now brings 365% APY, so many investors rush to secure their portion in time.

Analysts such as ClayBro, who has an extensive YouTube community of supporters, believe that Crypto All Stars is the best way to earn more meme coins and enjoy the best staking rewards. So, secure your $STARS tokens before it’s too late!

4. Flockerz ($FLOCK) - Innovative Token Enabling Investors to Earn By Voting

Unlike many meme coins, which give power to a handful of people, Flockerz ($FLOCK) takes a different approach. This meme coin was created to give the deciding power to the entire community of $FLOCK holders, known simply as „The Flock.”

By securing their tokens now, the investors get a chance to join FlockTopia (a decentralized autonomous organization). As a member, each $FLOCK holder will be in charge of steering the future of Flockerz by sharing their opinions regarding crucial decisions. This is the best time to join before the price of $FLOCK tokens increases, so use this time wisely!

5. Best Wallet ($BEST) - A Game-Changing Tool Enabling Early Access to New Projects

Best Wallet ($BEST) is an innovative project aiming to tap into the massive crypto wallet market share and compete with applications like MetaMask. The $BEST token allows investors to get in early on new projects while enhancing security along the way. The $BEST token will be available exclusively through the app launch during the initial two weeks.

Investors will be able to get it at a reduced cost. The $BEST holders will be able to enjoy reduced withdrawal fees, generous deposit bonuses, free spins, and much more in the near future. If you wish to explore all the features this project offers, secure your portion of the $BEST tokens early!

6. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) - Interesting Meme Coin Offering Fun Approach to Elections

The fact that Trump got elected as president of the United States has triggered a massive bull run that is pushing the prices of most cryptocurrencies faster than anyone expected. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) is an interesting project offering a fun approach to the elections that ended recently.

The presidential candidates are presented as gamified figurines, and the investors can switch sides as many times as they like. Depending on their chosen side, they will also get a corresponding APY.

Also, there is a chance to participate in weekly debates and impact the outcome. If you wish to feel more excitement about the elections, secure your $DUM tokens and explore all the exciting features!

7. Dawgz AI ($DAGZ) - Dog-Themed Crypto Merging the Power of Memes and Al

Dawgz AI ($DAGZ) merges the increasingly popular artificial intelligence with the power of memes, which cannot be ignored. This project aims to help investors maximize their profit by creating a trading system that will serve users.

Dawgz Al is focused on community engagement, which means that users are encouraged to participate in meme contests and events and enjoy the rewards. The more memes users create and share, the more fun and rewarding the experience will be. The combination of the concrete utility and entertainment is what attracts investors to join.

Conclusion

Dogecoin is on its path to a new all-time high price that many investors eagerly expect. If DOGE hits $1 soon, as predicted, the excitement will surely overflow to the other meme coins.

$PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $BEST, $DUM, and $DAGZ are in their presale phase and already show massive growth potential, while $SLAP offers the same entry point for all. Make sure you secure your portion of these tokens before the effects of the bull run magnify!

