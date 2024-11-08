Cheap Crypto Presales Setting Up For Explosive ROI

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has jumped by over 7.44 percent in the last 24 hours in what could be a monumental day for the market. When you are reading this it is likely that the US election voting will be finished and the counting will have begun. It is the first election where the market is big enough that we can truly say that crypto is on the ballet.
Is this 3.7% jump a sign that Trump will win? He is considered the better result for the market given what he has said in the build-up to the election. Whether he will deliver on these promises is another story. It should be noted Bitcoin has rallied after the last three elections so this could be just a pattern repeating itself. If it does, it means the market is likely to experience a jump.
That means now is the perfect time to invest in some presale tokens that look set to provide explosive ROI. The best thing about investing in presales right now is your money is safe while the market sorts itself out. Normally the market spikes at the end of the year so these coins should blossom right on time to make their investors rich.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL)
Let’s not waste any more time and get into each project and examine why each will attract a lot of investors.
Pepe Unchained- Close to being the most successful meme coin presale ever
If you had invested in Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) at the start of its presale you would already be looking at a very healthy ROI. That is how ground-breaking this meme coins presale has been. It has now raised nearly $25 million and is just a few thousand away from being the best-selling meme coin presale in crypto history. So, why is it so popular with investors?
The Pepe meme is a good start. Ever since Pepe Coin ($PEPE) launched in late spring last year, it has been one of the most popular memes within crypto circles. There have been plenty of other projects that have used Pepe but none have been close to the quality of Pepe Unchained. As the name suggests, it wants to unchain Pepe from its Layer 1 constraints so it can deliver on its full potential.
That is why the project has been built on top of Ethereum, to have its own Layer 2 chain. From an investor's perspective, Layer 2 is great as it means faster transactions, cheaper gas fees, and staking rewards. However, the project has very lofty goals, such as becoming a chain that other tokens will build on in the future. There is already a development grant up for grabs to entice creators. Big things are coming.
Crypto All-Stars- Get ready for multi-chain staking thanks to this project
Staking has been a part of crypto basically since Layer 2 was founded. It was never really a part of the meme coin sector until this year. 2024 has seen a huge increase in the amount of meme coin projects building on Layer 2 and adding staking protocols. It makes sense as it legitimizes meme coin projects by giving them much-needed utility. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is ready to upgrade the staking experience.
It will do this through its innovative Meme Vault. This is a place at the center of its ecosystem that will allow investors, for the first time ever, to stake other meme coins under one roof. There is already a long list of coins that can be staked including some of the biggest tokens like; Dogecoin ($DOGE), Bonk Coin ($BONK), Pepe Coin ($PEPE), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and BRETT ($BRETT).
Simply bring your meme coins to the Meme Vault and you will be able to stake them for rewards. The native token $STARS comes in very valuable here as you will get 3x the rewards just by holding it. $STARS can also be staked for big rewards as the APY is currently estimated to be 513%. The presale for Crypto All-Stars has been ticking along nicely and has recently reached the $3 million raised milestone.
Flockerz- The project that gives more power to investors than ever before
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is one of those projects you just know is going to be super popular with meme coin investors. It has a great meme at the center of its project, it has two different revenue streams, and most importantly of all, it gives investors a say in big project decisions. The presale for Flockerz is still in its early stages but has managed to raise over $1.2 million.
Investors are given power through a vote-to-earn system. This has been done in crypto before but not to the levels that Flockerz is going. It's a win-win for investors as they get a say in what road the project goes down and they get rewarded for doing so. At the core of Flockerz lies Flocktopia, a revolutionary DAO, this will be where investors get their say as well as their rewards.
That is one way investors can earn. The other is staking. As it is still early days in the presale, there are huge rewards up for grabs. Right now the APY is predicted to be a massive 1322%. Finally, there is King Birb, the meme at the center of the project. His story is that he was once a ruler of a degen community but one day he accidentally found himself among them and realized real power comes from them.
FreeDum Fighters- The token that is going to explode after the election
By far the most relevant token on this list when it comes to world events is FreeDum Fighters ($DUM). As we write this the final ballots are being cast in the US election. The votes will soon be counted and America will hold its breath as it waits to see who will be the next president. FreeDum Fighters is the perfect PoltiFi token to have after the dust settles.
It is unusual for a token like this to have utility but that is what made it stand out for us. As the seriousness of the election is clear to everyone in crypto, FreeDum Fighters add a nice little bit of humor through their gamified candidates. The utility within the project comes from the stake-to-vote system which investors can participate in.
Once you stake your $DUM tokens you will then need to decide which candidate you want to vote for. Kamacop represents Harris, while Magatron represents Trump. You will then be entered into the staking pool of whichever one you voted for. As Magatron has more votes the staking rewards are a little smaller so you decide what you value more. The presale is still very new but has raised over $400k.
Sponge V2- One of 2023s best meme coins just got even stronger
We might be a little biased when it comes to this selection but that bias only comes from the fact we are huge fans of the original token from this ecosystem. Before Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) there was Sponge Token, one of 2024's biggest meme coin projects. Now we have a second version of this token which looks like it could be an even bigger success which is saying something.
Version 1 launched last summer in the aftermath of the Pepe Coin craze. However, by then, the buzz around meme coins had died down and conditions had gotten very bearish. Despite this, the project still managed to pump and gain a large online following. Now the new version is going to add a Spongebob-themed P2E racing game into the mix just to take it up a notch.
The project has also ensured that the two tokens don’t steal the spotlight from each other through a stake-to-bridge system. How it works is investors need to buy and also stake the version 1 token until the total allocation is sold out. When they purchase their Sponge Token the same amount of Sponge V2 is also purchased for them and they receive their tokens when version 1 is sold out.
BTC Bull Token-If you believe in Bitcoin this meme coin is for you
We mentioned in the opening how Bitcoin (BTC) had enjoyed a nice spell of growth over the last 24 hours. It is now back above the $70k mark once again. If you believe that Bitcoin is destined to set another all-time high and even make it to $100k BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is the project for you.
The creators have built their whole project around the assumption that Bitcoin is going to continue to make gains. They will reward their investors every time BTC hits a new milestone. They will burn a certain amount of tokens every time the price goes up by $10k to create scarcity. Then, when it finally does hit $100k there will be a massive airdrop for investors.
That brings us to the end of our preview of the best presales that are setting up for explosive ROI. As you can see we focused a lot on meme coins. 2024 has been the year of the meme coin and we expect them to have another big pump before the year ends. Set yourself up for maximum profit with these coins.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.