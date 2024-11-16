Cardano Pumping By 100%? - Huge Gains Almost Guaranteed

The recent US election results have had a massive impact on the crypto market these past few days. Trump's views on cryptocurrencies are very friendly, which is why the overall sentiment among investors is largely optimistic. Bitcoin's rally is ongoing, and its new all-time high is exceeding $89k, while Cardano (ADA) seems to be the next one to pump.
According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, ADA's value is $0.65735 and there has been a 54.22% price increase. The question now is, will ADA manage to pump by 100% in the following days? Judging by the success that cryptocurrencies are achieving these days, huge gains are almost guaranteed.
With the whole market going through a massive bull run, investors rush to diversify their portfolios with the most prosperous cryptos. This article will cover the five most promising meme coins on the market now, so stay tuned!
The Best 5 Meme Coins To Invest In Now
Meme coins rally the most during the bull run, and the effects are already here. Dogecoin's price increased 104.73% in the last seven days, while Shiba Inu pumped 61.13% and Pepe 59.62%. The rest are closely following, but the investors still have the best chance of earning if they focus on cryptos on presale. These are the ones that you shouldn't miss:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
Buy The F***ing Dip (BTFD)
Let's scratch the surface and see what the secret is to the success of these meme coins!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Best Meme Coin Rushing Towards $28 Million Milestone
While PEPE is pumping, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has massive potential to achieve even bigger success soon. Its presale is progressing extremely quickly as millions of dollars keep pouring in. The $PEPU token is the ticket to the meme coin ecosystem that Pepe Unchained aims to become, so it's no wonder that more than $29 million has been raised so far.
The funds from the presale will be used to launch Pepe Chain, which will be faster than ETH and able to handle higher volume capacity. At the same time, the fees will also go down. Meanwhile, new features keep being added. For example, Pepe Frens With Benefits enables investors to apply for grants, while the Pump Pad enables everyone to launch their own meme coins.
There is also DEX (decentralized exchange) that enables fast token swapping. Jacob Bury, a famous crypto analyst who shares his insights on the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel, believes that $PEPU is the new 100x potential meme coin, so don't miss out!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – The Best Platform For Multi-Token Staking
Now that meme coins' values are going up, Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is the perfect meme coin to invest in. Securing $STARS tokens opens the door to multi-chain and multi-token staking, which will enable investors to generate massive gains.
This project introduces MemeVault, a feature that has never been present on the market before. It will be unlocked after the presale ends, and that will be the moment when the $STARS holders will be able to safely stake eleven of the most wanted coins on the market. Staking the $STARS token during the current presale phase brings 455% APY.
The unified staking system is the solution investors have been looking for all along, and it is the best way to profit from this bull run. Secure your $STARS tokens while they are affordable, as their value is poised to explode soon!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Magnetic Meme Coin Made For the People By The People
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is the perfect choice for crypto investors looking for a meme coin gem that is affordable but introduces some powerful features. This meme coin is made by people who understand investors' desire to have greater power in the crypto market. This is the reason why the popularity of this meme coin is on the rise.
Securing $FLOCK tokens now during the presale phase means joining "The Flock "and FlockTopia (a decentralized autonomous organization). The $FLOCK holders will have an opportunity to share their views on various important topics regarding the future of this project.
The decisions that the community will be making refer to the features that will be introduced in the future, the marketing strategy that should be implemented, the token burns, expansion plans, and everything else. This is a chance for every crypto enthusiast to enjoy more power and shape the future of Flockerz, so join the presale before it concludes!
4. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – Meme Coin Introducing The US Elections In A Fun Way
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) appeared on the market recently, and it instantly attracted enormous attention because it brought the theme of the US elections to life in a fun way. Now that the elections have concluded and Trump's win has triggered a massive bull run, the $DUM token is in even greater demand.
This project introduces the two presidential candidates as super-mechanized political figureheads who fight for supremacy. Choosing Kamala, known in the virtual realm as Kamacop, brings 678.92% APY while picking Trump (Magatron) brings 267.78% APY.
Besides, the $DUM holders have an opportunity to sharpen their wits by participating in the weekly community debates. This means that this project offers a combination of financial gains, fun, and community engagement.
Meanwhile, livestream battles will spark engagement even more, especially because the community can affect the result by making donations. The best thing is that $DUM holders can give suggestions regarding events, features, and changes in game dynamics. If you wish to explore this project, hurry and buy your $DUM tokens!
5. Buy The F***ing Dip (BTFD) – Meme Coin Introducing P2E Game on Telegram
Buy The F***ing Dip (BTFD) is a meme coin that catches the attention of crypto investors because its main character is a bull. This is a refreshment with the meme coin market full of Shiba Inu dogs.
Besides, this meme coin will launch a play-to-earn game on Telegram to leverage the power of its vast community. The project introduces the Bulls Squad, combining characters that the investors can identify with, such as Baby Bull and Raging Bull.
It is a fun meme coin that plays with the terminology that rules the crypto market and is focused on community strength. The interesting thing is that its presale is already making a splash, even though it hasn't officially started yet.
Conclusion
The long-awaited bull run is finally here, so investors who have been reluctant to invest feel a sense of urgency now to seize the moment. While ADA and BTC rally, the best option for investors is to focus on meme coins available during their presale phase.
$PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $DUM, and BTFD bring fresh energy to the market. Each one offers something new, which gives them a magnetic appeal. Make sure you use this favorable period wisely and secure your tokens before it's too late!
