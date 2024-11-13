Cardano Price Prediction For 2024: Can ADA Hit $3 By Year-End?

Cardano’s Price Surge Fueled by Regulatory Engagement and New Technology

ADA has seen an 81% growth in the past week and is now trading at $0.6489 /s; the current level last witnessed in early 2024. This rise is attributed to higher engagement of the whales as well as the optimism from the founder Charles Hoskinson who interacted more with the US policy makers. Hoskinson said that he plans to shape the crypto regulation in the United States which has been positive for Cardano as the industry awaits the favorable landscape in the event of a Biden administration.