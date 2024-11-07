Hub4Crypto

Can SUI Hit $2.84 Post Donald Trump Victory? Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 80%, IntelMarkets Surges 400%

Discover the potential price of Sui (SUI) and its current market trends. Plus, find out how Dogecoin (DOGE) and IntelMarkets (INTL) are making gains.

The crypto market is on fire right now, thanks to Donald Trump's presidential victory. In this environment, many altcoins, such as Sui (SUI) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have skyrocketed on the price charts. Analysts like AltcoinView and Ali have made bold SUI and DOGE price predictions.

Meanwhile, IntelMarkets (INTL) is emerging as one of the hottest new ICOs. It has managed to give early buyers a 400% return so far. With potential capitalizing on the AI market, which Statista predicts may be worth $826B by 2030, experts foresee this phase five presale star as the next potential 5x altcoin in 2025.

Prominent Analyst Makes a Bold Sui (SUI) Price Prediction

Sui (SUI) has been rising on the price charts as one of the best cryptos. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of Sui jumped nearly 20% in the past month alone, from $1.93 to $2.31.

However, market analyst AltcoinView thinks this bullish trend for the Sui crypto will not end soon. According to his X post, the election in the USA could see Sui (SUI) jumping between $2.63 and $2.84.

The technicals also support this Sui price prediction. TradingView shows that this altcoin trades above its 10-day EMA ($2.01) and 30-day EMA ($1.92). Plus, its momentum indicator now sits at 0.55, which is in the buy zone.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Appears Primed for a Bullish Ride

Dogecoin (DOGE) is among the top meme coins, and its price movement shows it. In the past 30 days, the price of Dogecoin increased by over 80%, according to CoinMarketCap. The Dogecoin market cap also jumped from $16B to $30B in that time.

Crypto expert Ali made a bullish Dogecoin price prediction as well. In his X post, he said that with Elon Musk influencing the president Donald Trump, Dogecoin (DOGE) appears ready for a bull run. Its value may sit between $4 and $23 according to his Dogecoin price prediction.

When looking at the Dogecoin crypto technicals, there are also some bullish signs. For instance, TradingView shows that this meme coin trades above its 20-day EMA ($0.154) and its 50-day EMA ($0.135). Therefore, DOGe is seen as one of the altcoins to watch.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Stuns Investors With 400% Price Growth

IntelMarkets (INTL) is also making people interested in the crypto market. This is because of its great performance during its crypto ICO event. It has managed to see a price growth of 400% while still being in the early stages of its presale. With millions of INTL tokens already sold, it is clear that people have a lot of faith in IntelMarkets's long-term vision.

Speaking of which, IntelMarkets aims to bring something new to crypto trading. It will do this by launching the very first AI-powered smart trading platform. On it, people will get benefits that only AI technology can bring. For instance, unlike traditional trading robots, the Intelli-M™ robots will self-learn and improve their performance over time.

The INTL native token is now worth just $0.045 in phase five of its presale. However, this altcoin price will reach $0.054 after phase five begins—a 20% return for those who buy it now. Plus, its expected launch price is $0.15, which is a big 233% surge. Those looking to capitalize on this growth and get up to 30% discounts on trading fees and governance voting rights are now rushing to buy this altcoin.

What May Come for Sui (SUI), Dogecoin (DOGE) & IntelMarkets (INTL)?

While Sui (SUI) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are headed for big gains soon, experts suggest IntelMarkets (INTL) could soar much faster. This rookie altcoin will have a smaller market cap than its peers. Therefore, it will need less money for its price to rise. As a result, they are hinting at potential 5x gains for INTL in 2025.

