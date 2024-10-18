Hub4Crypto

Buyers Line Up To Grab BlockDAG Coins As 50% Bonus Offer Extended Till Oct 21; Toncoin & Pepe Coin Predictions Look Optimistic

Explore BlockDAG’s 50% bonus offer, which has now been extended to October 21st as its presale nears $100M. Learn about Pepe coin's price prediction & Toncoin's growth potential.

Blockdag
Blockdag
The Pepe coin price prediction suggests a steady climb, with a 33.44% rise last month, which signals a strong future. Similarly, Toncoin's price potential remains strong as its network services continue to expand.

Besides that, BlockDAG (BDAG) has sparked massive excitement by extending its 50% bonus offer until October 21st due to the massive demand. Upon the offer’s launch initially, the presale saw a staggering $10 million in just 72 hours. This move has intensified the rush, pushing the presale close to the $100 million mark and significantly driving up the demand for BDAG coins.

These popular crypto coins are taking the market by storm, and with their rapid growth, no one wants to miss what’s coming next!

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: What to Expect?

The Pepe coin price prediction hints at continued growth, even though the market is known for its ups and downs. Right now, Pepe Coin is trading at just under a penny and has gone up by 33.44% in the last month.

Blockdag
While experts are hopeful, they don't see it hitting $0.00005 any time soon. Interest in Pepe coin’s price prediction is high, and people are wondering if it can keep up its recent gains. It's up 3.77% today, showing promise.

Toncoin's Growth Trajectory: What to Watch

Toncoin price potential seems promising as it steps up to meet the demands of a fast-paced crypto world. With its roots in Telegram’s initial project, it now thrives under the TON Foundation.

Toncoin
The Toncoin price potential is influenced by the network's push towards expanding services like decentralised storage and payment processing. Despite the downward trend in the market, where experts anticipate a dip to around $3.30, the historical price movements of Toncoin still suggest room for growth, reflecting its increasing utility in a diverse ecosystem.

BlockDAG's Surprises Buyers By Extending 50% Bonus

BlockDAG, a hot new project, recently caught everyone's attention by raising $10 million in just 72 hours in its ongoing presale. This massive surge to its already booming presale came when the project rolled out a limited-time bonus offer. Now due to this high interest and demand, the project has extended its 50% bonus offer until October 21st. This is a great chance for anyone who missed out earlier to get in now and gain more value.

The demand for BDAG coins has shot up, pushing the presale numbers to nearly $99 million, meaning BlockDAG is close to hitting the $100 million milestone. Early backers have already seen a surge of up to 1960% in their assets since the presale’s launch. People can buy the BDAG coins for just $0.0206 in the current batch 24. But as the presale progresses, prices will rise as new batches are rolled out.

Blockdag
Analysts are optimistic about BDAG's future, predicting its price could reach $30 by 2030. This would mean returns of up to 30,000 times on the initial holdings. This exciting phase offers a great opportunity for newcomers and experienced traders to get involved before the value climbs even higher. Joining now could lead to significant benefits as the momentum continues to build.

Summing Up!

Pepe Coin has shown promise recently with a 33.44% rise, while Toncoin continues to grow as its network expands. But BlockDAG takes the lead among the popular crypto coins with its booming presale. Following the massive demand among buyers for BDAG coins, the project has extended its 50% bonus offer until October 21st.

Blockdag
This move has fueled even more excitement, pushing the presale near the $100 million mark. BlockDAG’s momentum is undeniable, and missing out could leave potential buyers empty-handed as the presale nears its close.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

