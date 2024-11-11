Bullish Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Forecast SOL To Hit $3,000 and Challenge Ethereum

However, with these enhancements, Ethereum has performed worse than most other cryptocurrencies this year, rising only 30% compared to Solana’s 95%. Ethereum might get a renewed interest according to market analysts because of continued Fed rate cuts and the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections that might displace uncertainties in the crypto space with clearer guidance. Currently, some investors are already benefiting from low rates; based on the large quantity of ETH attracted by large investors or “whales “that can trigger a price rise.