BNB And ChainLink Hit Price Slumps, While BlockDAG Rockets With 2100% Growth And Exclusive BULLRUN100 Early Airdrop

Discover top crypto picks this bull run. Explore BNB’s 21% dip, ChainLink trends, and BlockDAG’s $117M presale with the exclusive BULLRUN100 offer!

As Bitcoin hits an all-time high, the crypto market is diving into a strong bull phase. This trend often leads major DeFi coins to follow suit. However, recent dips in some top assets suggest that the path ahead may not be that straightforward. For instance, BNB’s recent 21% drop and ChainLink’s slide toward its lowest yearly price indicate that the journey may include hurdles. Still, other projects are making headway amid this growth period.

An emerging platform, BlockDAG (BDAG), is building momentum as it rides the wave created by Bitcoin’s recent rise. With a presale total surpassing $117 million and a notable price increase of 2100% since its early stages, BlockDAG is capturing the attention of the crypto community. Adding to its appeal, BlockDAG has launched a new BULLRUN100 code, enabling early participants to access BDAG coins through airdrops before the official market launch.

BNB Drops 21% with Hopes for 2025 Recovery

BNB’s price movements this year have been anything but ordinary. The year began with BNB recovering from a prolonged bear market period that saw its value stay in the $200–$300 range. Since then, it has risen by an impressive 139%, even reaching a record high just five months ago with a peak price of $717. However, BNB’s price has recently cooled down, currently hovering at $562, reflecting a 21% drop from its all-time high.

Some market experts believe this dip could be a temporary phase. With the expectation that Bitcoin’s market influence might reduce by 2025, many anticipate that BNB will have room for a strong recovery, possibly ushering in a bullish trend once more.

ChainLink’s Position: Can LINK Return to $20?

ChainLink (LINK) has always been focused on utility, emphasizing reliable data transfer between blockchains rather than merely following market trends. However, LINK hasn’t received the same level of hype as other coins, especially meme-based projects. Recently, LINK saw its price dip below $9, marking its lowest point of the year and even reaching a 50-month low against Bitcoin.

Despite these challenges, there’s optimism surrounding LINK. Some experts point to its core strength in providing seamless data connections as a foundation for a future rebound. With a fresh partnership with layer-1 blockchain Tron, LINK might regain its footing, potentially driving its value back toward the $20 mark as the broader market trends evolve.

BlockDAG Airdrop with BULLRUN100: Early Access for Interested Participants

In the world of decentralized finance, traders constantly seek out innovative projects with growth potential. BNB Coin and ChainLink are popular, yet both face recent setbacks, with BNB seeing a 21% decline from its record high and ChainLink showing signs of further drops as 2024 progresses. As these challenges unfold, BlockDAG has emerged as a strong contender, attracting attention as a promising option in the DeFi space.

BlockDAG’s presale has raised an impressive $117 million, with 15 billion BDAG coins already purchased. Currently, it’s in the final stages, having completed 24 out of 25 presale batches. Miner sales have reached $5.5 million, with 13,744 units sold, reflecting growing interest from holders. Individuals who joined the presale during Batch 1 have seen a return of 2100%, with BDAG’s price rising from its initial $0.001 to $0.022 in Batch 25.

This growth period aligns with Bitcoin’s recent rise, sparking the overall bull market. BlockDAG has launched a limited-time BULLRUN100 code as part of this celebration. By entering this code at checkout, holders gain prioritized access to BDAG coins once the project officially goes live. This early access provides a valuable advantage, allowing participants to start trading before other market entrants. However, the offer is time-sensitive, so those interested may find it beneficial to act promptly.

Summary of Top Crypto Opportunities

BNB’s price journey has included a 139% increase this year, despite a recent 21% drop from its peak. ChainLink, with its unique focus on data-driven utility, also faces challenges, nearing yearly lows and competing against the popular meme coins in the current market.

These developments create an opening for new and innovative platforms like BlockDAG to capture the DeFi market’s focus. With a successful presale that has raised over $117 million and a remarkable 2100% price surge, BlockDAG is distinguishing itself from established names like BNB and ChainLink. The addition of the BULLRUN100 offer provides early holders with a unique opportunity to engage in the bull market as it unfolds, giving them an exclusive edge in the dynamic crypto landscape.

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

