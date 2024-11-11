BNB Drops 21% with Hopes for 2025 Recovery

BNB’s price movements this year have been anything but ordinary. The year began with BNB recovering from a prolonged bear market period that saw its value stay in the $200–$300 range. Since then, it has risen by an impressive 139%, even reaching a record high just five months ago with a peak price of $717. However, BNB’s price has recently cooled down, currently hovering at $562, reflecting a 21% drop from its all-time high.