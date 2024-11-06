On the innovation front, the BlockDAG (BDAG) launch of the X1 Miner App has transformed mining accessibility. This application empowers users, even those without technical skills, to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones. Already, the app has drawn in over 200,000 users. With BlockDAG's presale surpassing $113.5 million and projections suggesting that the BDAG coin may climb to $30 by 2030, users of the X1 Miner App could see substantial returns.