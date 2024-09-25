The recent Federal Reserve rate cut has sparked movements across the crypto market, with notable reactions from altcoins.
Recently, SUI has shown strong price movements, including a 15.14% increase, and some coins are beginning to stabilise, hinting at a possible slowdown. Meanwhile, investors monitor Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which shows signs of recovery after seeing its open interest grow by 3.71%.
Amid these developments, one crypto project is gaining traction in a different way—BlockDAG. Following its recent Testnet launch, BlockDAG has cemented its technological strength and generated massive interest.
As a result, its presale has boomed to $76 million, leading crypto analysts to predict a 30,000x ROI potential for early backers.
SUI Price Movement Slows After 51% Surge
Sui (SUI) shows signs of slowing down its price movements after its notable growth. Its price jumped 51% over the last 30 days and a 15.14% surge last week, bringing the price to $1.38. This rise is largely attributed to Sui's strong ecosystem, boasting a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $797 million and a stablecoin market cap of over $360 million.
However, some analysts think this growth is short-lived, as on-chain data shows a slowdown in momentum. While Sui's surge has excited investors, concerns about its long-term sustainability are emerging. The next few weeks will decide whether Sui can maintain its upward trajectory.
Investor Confidence Soars as BCH Recovery Strengthens
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has captured attention with a promising recovery. BCH showed a notable price rise following a 3.71% increase in open interest. Over the last week, BCH's open interest stood at $177.6 million, driving investor confidence and pushing the price up by 7.61% within seven days. BCH's price jumped from $314.69 to $338.32, indicating market support.
Analysts are positive about BCH's future performance, with some predicting that the coin could reach $400 by year-end. However, the broader market volatility could pose risks to BCH's upward trend, making it less attractive for short-term traders looking for quick gains.
Only 7,500 BlockDAG Coins Needed To Explore Testnet – Should You Join?
BlockDAG recently hit a significant milestone with the launch of its much-anticipated Testnet, marking a pivotal moment in its roadmap. This Testnet gives the BlockDAG community a first-hand opportunity to experience the capabilities of the blockchain, setting the stage for future growth.
However, this opportunity is only open to those BDAG holders who have 7,500 or more coins, enabling them to migrate their assets from Devnet to Testnet. Such technical advancements strengthen BlockDAG's infrastructure and position it to compete with the most established blockchain players in the crypto market.
With the Testnet launch, BlockDAG has introduced key features like a blockchain explorer and smart contracts, which will be crucial for users to interact with the blockchain. These innovations allow users to mint BDAG coins, track transactions, and even test smart contracts, opening up new possibilities for developers and traders.
This surge in attention has pushed BlockDAG’s presale to an impressive $76 million, with over 13.1 billion BDAG coins sold. Each presale batch has seen a sharp price increase, with BDAG now priced at $0.0192 in batch 23. Early backers who jumped in at the initial price of $0.001 have already enjoyed a staggering 1,820% return on their stakes.
Experts predict BDAG could hit $30 by 2030, offering early birds up to a massive ROI potential. So, now could be the ideal time to grab the opportunity before prices skyrocket, as the 23rd batch is about to sell out.
Final Thoughts
As SUI price movement shows signs of slowing after an impressive 15.14% jump, and Bitcoin Cash continues its steady recovery with growing investor confidence, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a future giant in the crypto world. With the recent Testnet launch, its presale has already raised $76 million, positioning it as one of the top crypto projects to watch.
With the rapid BDAG coins price surge, crypto analysts predict BDAG could reach $30 by 2030, offering early holders huge ROI potential. This makes BlockDAG a top crypto to buy now at lower prices.
