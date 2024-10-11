In the midst of these shifts, BlockDAG shines as one of the most promising emerging cryptos out there. With the BlockDAG Explorer now live, users can watch the network's performance unfold in real time, bringing a new level of transparency and ease of access. Having already soared past $93.5 million in its presale and aiming for $100 million, BlockDAG presents a thrilling chance for both traders and developers looking for a blockchain platform that's truly on the rise.