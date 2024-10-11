Hub4Crypto

BlockDAG’s Presale Hits New Peak Following Explorer Launch; Plus, Insights On Arbitrum's Success, And XRP's Sharp Drop

Discover the leading emerging crypto as BlockDAG’s Explorer launches and its presale exceeds $93.5M! Arbitrum achieves a milestone & XRP price falls.

BlockDAG
BlockDAG
info_icon

It’s just another busy day in the world of cryptocurrency. Arbitrum has seen a huge number of transactions on its main network, making it a leader among the second-layer solutions. Meanwhile, XRP’s price has taken a sharp dive and may fall further if it doesn’t hold onto crucial price points.

At the same time, BlockDAG is beating expectations with its new BlockDAG Explorer. This tool lets developers and traders see exactly where BlockDAG stands in real time. Thanks to this, the community watched as BlockDAG's presale swiftly passed the $93.5 million mark this week.

Arbitrum News: 1 Billion Transactions on Its Mainnet

Arbitrum has grabbed the spotlight again by reaching an important milestone—1 billion transactions on its main network. As the largest Ethereum Layer 2 option by total value locked, Arbitrum is quickly growing and continuing to transform the decentralized finance space.

Buy BlockDAG
info_icon

With lower transaction fees and compatibility with Ethereum's programming language, Solidity, Arbitrum has become a popular choice for developers and those looking to expand their projects. With $2.5 billion in total value locked, Arbitrum is ahead in the Layer 2 market, showing impressive scalability and efficiency. This milestone emphasizes Arbitrum’s consistent growth, cementing its place in the Layer 2 sector.

Will XRP’s Price Drop Below $0.50?

XRP’s price has significantly dropped, losing 20% in just four days amid wider market downturns. After reaching a high of $0.6650, XRP quickly decreased to $0.52, breaking through important support levels. The continuous sell-off threatens to push the price below the crucial $0.50 mark as the downward trend gains strength.

Will XRP’s Price Drop Below $0.50
info_icon

Technical indicators like the MACD and EMA are signaling negative trends, increasing worries that XRP might drop to $0.49. However, there could be a turnaround, testing higher resistance levels at $0.54 and $0.58.

BlockDAG Captures the Spotlight as the Crypto to Watch

BlockDAG is grabbing everyone's attention with the launch of its state-of-the-art BlockDAG Explorer, now up and running, giving users instant views into the network's activities. The Explorer's dashboard lets users see everything important about BlockDAG, like how many blocks there are, how many transactions are happening, and the current price of BDAG at $0.0206. So far, they've raised over $93.5 million and sold 14 billion coins since the presale kicked off.

The Explorer's ability to monitor everything in real-time lets users easily keep an eye on how the network is doing, offering all the essential data right at their fingertips. For anyone eager to keep up with market trends and make savvy decisions, this tool is a game-changer.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Blockchain developers are especially keen on BlockDAG's sophisticated analytics. The detailed data from the Explorer is catching their eyes as it shows off the real power of the network. The chance to engage with live data is turning the tide in BlockDAG's favor, marking it as a top choice for developers in need of strong and scalable blockchain solutions.

As more people and developers discover what BlockDAG has to offer, the excitement around it is expected to grow even more. With the Explorer now making it a breeze to peek into the network's core operations, BlockDAG is on track to take a leading role in the blockchain arena.

Concluding Thoughts

The world of crypto never stands still—it's always moving, shaking, and evolving. Arbitrum's big leap to 1 billion transactions on its mainnet cements its place as a top contender among Layer 2 options, highlighting its expansion and increasing influence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) scene. Meanwhile, XRP is facing a tough time with a significant drop in price, and it might slide further if it can't hold onto critical levels.

Buy BlockDAG
info_icon

In the midst of these shifts, BlockDAG shines as one of the most promising emerging cryptos out there. With the BlockDAG Explorer now live, users can watch the network's performance unfold in real time, bringing a new level of transparency and ease of access. Having already soared past $93.5 million in its presale and aiming for $100 million, BlockDAG presents a thrilling chance for both traders and developers looking for a blockchain platform that's truly on the rise.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC 2024 Highlights: AUS-W Dismantle PAK-W To Win By 9 Wickets
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt Overtakes Nida Dar To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In WT20Is
  3. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Thrash PAK-W By Nine Wickets, Move Closer To Semis
  4. India Squad For New Zealand Tests: Rohit To Lead, Bumrah Vice Captain, Shami Still Missing
  5. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Bruno Fernandes Relishing Portugal Challenge With Man United 'Not In A Positive Moment'
  2. Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min's Father Fined For Violating Child Welfare Law At South Korea Academy
  3. India Vs Vietnam, International Friendly Preview: Manolo Marquez Aims For First Win As Blue Tigers Coach
  4. Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards
  5. Chile 1-2 Brazil: Dorival Junior Expects Selecao To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  3. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  4. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Express Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu, Fire Erupts In Two Coaches
  2. All Is Well, Had Another Event To Attend: Ajit Pawar On Leaving Cabinet Meet Early
  3. PM Modi Meets Canadian Counterpart Justin Trudeau At Laos
  4. Raavan As A Symbol Resistance
  5. Being Raavan
Entertainment News
  1. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  2. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  3. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  4. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  5. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
US News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
World News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  3. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  4. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  5. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures