It has been an impressive week in the crypto world. The Injective (INJ) news circulating highlights a big surge in users whereas the Solana (SOL) price forecast remains optimistic despite a weekly drop.
But the biggest news revolves around BlockDAG’s influx of whale activity, raising $10 million in only 72 hours. This jump can be connected to a multitude of factors but a big one is the fact that BlockDAG put up a 50% bonus offer on all coin purchases until October 14th. With only 5 days left for the offer to end, BlockDAG is seeing a massive influx of buyers.
Injective (INJ) News: User Activity Surges 2,000%
Injective (INJ) is making headlines with a 2,000% increase in daily active addresses, surpassing 1 billion transactions on its blockchain. This spike in user engagement highlights the growing interest in Injective’s ecosystem.
Traders remain optimistic, with CoinGlass data revealing a favourable Long/Short ratio for INJ on Binance, signalling expectations of a price rise. The launch of INJ 3.0 has introduced a 400% increase in token burns, Along with this Injective’s expansion has also included its collaboration with BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, further solidifying Injective’s status as a deflationary asset.
Solana (SOL) Price Forecast: Can It Hit $350?
The Solana (SOL) price forecast for 2024 remains mixed as the blockchain faces key challenges despite strong institutional interest. Currently trading around $144.38 after a 7.8% drop over the last week, Solana is struggling to break through resistance levels. Although Solana’s advancements promise better scalability, liquidity constraints and market volatility may limit its growth.
Analysts believe reaching $350 depends on sustained altcoin momentum and renewed institutional support. Without these catalysts, Solana’s short-term gains might be modest, with some analysts setting a price forecast of $200 by the end of October.
$10M in 3 days: 50% Bonus Offer Brings Massive Surge for BlockDAG
BlockDAG is making incredible progress in the crypto space, raising a jaw-dropping $10 million in just 72 hours. This recent influx puts the project on track to reach a monumental $600 million milestone in the coming months. The excitement is building fast, and whales are diving in, seeing the potential for massive returns, especially with the limited-time 50% bonus offer that is still available for the next 5 days.
The bonus offer has undeniably played a major role in attracting high-volume traders, incentivizing them to act fast and maximise their holdings. With this additional leverage, buyers are keen to secure their coins before the presale progresses even further. The momentum is palpable, and early backers are already talking about what could be a 20,000x ROI as BlockDAG continues to surpass its milestones.
Whale activity, in particular, is driving BlockDAG’s presale to new heights, fueling speculation that this project could deliver returns on a scale rarely seen in the crypto world. BDAG coin is currently priced at $0.0206 and early buyers have seen a 1960% ROI. With over 13.9 billion coins sold, the presale has hit batch 24 raising almost $92 million while the demand continues to rise. It’s clear that BlockDAG’s trajectory is making it one of the best cryptos to invest in going into 2025. As excitement builds and the window for the bonus offer closes, those who get in early are positioning themselves for what could be the ride of a lifetime.
Best Crypto to Invest in Right Now
While the crypto space is volatile and nothing is guaranteed, the general market is leaning into an optimistic trajectory. With Injective users surging by 2,000% and Solana’s price prediction mixed but ultimately fairly optimistic.
However, it is BlockDAG that is being looked at closely as it is in a position to make a serious mark on the community as it is coming in hot and making a statement even in its presale phase. BlockDAG has drawn in huge numbers, with $10 million raised in 3 days and still 5 days left for traders to avail the 50% bonus offer.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.