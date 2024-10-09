Whale activity, in particular, is driving BlockDAG’s presale to new heights, fueling speculation that this project could deliver returns on a scale rarely seen in the crypto world. BDAG coin is currently priced at $0.0206 and early buyers have seen a 1960% ROI. With over 13.9 billion coins sold, the presale has hit batch 24 raising almost $92 million while the demand continues to rise. It’s clear that BlockDAG’s trajectory is making it one of the best cryptos to invest in going into 2025. As excitement builds and the window for the bonus offer closes, those who get in early are positioning themselves for what could be the ride of a lifetime.