BlockDAG’s BULLRUN100 Creates A Splash For Giving Holders Early Airdrop Access; PEPE & POPCAT Rally In Bullish Crypto Market

Read all about BlockDAG’s BULLRUN100 bonus, presale success & unmatched ROI potential! Get the latest on PEPE and POPCAT as they ride the bullish market wave.

In the latest crypto news, PEPE is sparking interest across DeFi and NFTs with its dedicated fanbase. Meanwhile, POPCAT’s descending wedge pattern has traders closely watching a potential bullish breakout if it can pass the critical $1.30 mark.

On the other hand, BlockDAG (BDAG) is staking its claim as a serious contender in the crypto bull run. Its presale has already raised a staggering $120.5 million, with over 15 billion coins sold.

Now, BlockDAG is further fueling the demand with its new BULLRUN100 bonus that gives holders exclusive early airdrop access. As crypto enthusiasts seek assets with real potential, BlockDAG is quickly positioning itself as the standout choice for those looking to capture major gains.

PEPE Price Forecast: Could 2025 Bring Major Growth?

Pepe Coin, a popular meme-based cryptocurrency, has captured a loyal community following and sparked interest across the crypto world. Looking toward 2025 and beyond, Pepe Coin’s future may be shaped by several trends. Increased mainstream acceptance could boost its usability if more merchants adopt it, while expanded use cases in areas like DeFi and NFTs might attract new users.

However, new regulations may bring challenges that Pepe will need to adapt to. The Pepe community’s initiatives, like marketing and educational efforts, will also be key to its growth. If these trends play out, Pepe Coin could see notable price growth, integration with platforms, and greater visibility in the competitive meme coin space.

POPCAT Price Targets Rally with Bullish Indicators

POPCAT’s price action has caught attention as it trades within a descending wedge, a pattern often signaling a bullish reversal. Analyst Moon Whales notes that the buying volume for POPCAT is rising, indicating the potential for a breakout.

POPCAT is rising
Additionally, the MACD, a momentum indicator, is nearing a bullish crossover, adding weight to this optimistic outlook. The key level to watch for POPCAT is $1.30—if it breaks above this resistance, a rally could follow as buying pressure builds. However, if POPCAT fails to pass this level, it may continue consolidating within the wedge until a decisive breakout happens, making $1.30 a crucial point for investors.

BlockDAG’s BULLRUN100 Bonus Leads in the Bull Market

The crypto market is riding a bullish wave following Donald Trump’s recent victory, fueling excitement and fresh opportunities for crypto enthusiasts. Meme coins like PEPE and POPCAT are already riding this hype, but while meme mania continues, a true gem by the name of BlockDAG is taking up the spotlight.

Unlike fleeting hype coins, BlockDAG is built for serious gains, and its presale performance proves it – raising a staggering $120.5 million so far. Now in batch 25, with each coin priced at a low $0.022, early adopters are enjoying a huge 2100% ROI since batch one—making it one of the highest ROI crypto projects around. Over 15 billion coins have been snapped up already, as demand surges from traders hungry for more than just a quick flip.

BlockDAG’s BULLRUN100
As excitement builds, the recently launched BULLRUN100 bonus has arrived at just the right time, driving even more traders to dive. To avail the bonus all traders need to do is enter the code when checking out and they’ll gain exclusive early access to the airdrop ahead of the exchange listing.

BlockDAG isn’t just any presale, it’s a gateway to exponential returns in a bullish market supercharged by recent events. For those looking to ride the bull run with something truly game-changing, BlockDAG offers the kind of returns that make millionaires.

Key Highlights

Meme coins like PEPE and POPCAT are drawing attention and generating hype, filling the crypto space with excitement and opportunities. PEPE’s community initiatives and POPCAT’s bullish indicators signal promising growth ahead for both coins.

However, BlockDAG stands out as a project offering more than just hype, backed by substantial presale success and strategic growth. Having raised $120.5 million, along with the BULLRUN100 bonus offering exclusive early airdrop access, BlockDAG is set to capture the interest of traders everywhere. In a market driven by bullish momentum, BlockDAG presents a rare chance to be part of something built for lasting impact.

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

