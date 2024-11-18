BlockDAG's BULLRUN100 Bonus Ending Soon! Why Are XRP & Aptos In The Spotlight?

XRP: Advancements in Regulation and Potential Pricing

XRP is still in focus as its legal scenario with the SEC progresses, drawing keen interest regarding its price expectations amidst these developments. A recent court decision, which ruled XRP not a security in secondary markets, has improved its outlook, though the SEC’s ongoing appeal adds a degree of uncertainty. This judicial clarity is crucial for shaping XRP’s future role in the market, with the appeal's resolution likely to impact its regulatory standing widely.