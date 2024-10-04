Dogecoin's market position has weakened as it dips below the critical support level of $0.1095. This downward movement to near $0.1080 is a test of resilience for the bulls, who are endeavoring to stabilize the price. The next significant marker to watch is $0.1050; breaching this could potentially lead to further declines toward $0.1000, a crucial support line that could determine Dogecoin’s short-term direction. Conversely, a rebound above $0.1120 could set the stage for a recovery towards $0.1200, suggesting a possible resurgence in buying pressure.