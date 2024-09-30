But as the focus in the industry moves to growth, new projects with a lot of potential are starting to eclipse these old favorites. BlockDAG, a Layer 1 network with a state-of-the-art setup, is particularly noticeable. With its latest testnet release and the new BDAG50 promo codes, BlockDAG is getting a lot of attention and speeding up money coming into its presale. It has already collected over $77.5 million, setting it up to shake up the rankings of the top crypto coins.