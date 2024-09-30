But as the focus in the industry moves to growth, new projects with a lot of potential are starting to eclipse these old favorites. BlockDAG, a Layer 1 network with a state-of-the-art setup, is particularly noticeable. With its latest testnet release and the new BDAG50 promo codes, BlockDAG is getting a lot of attention and speeding up money coming into its presale. It has already collected over $77.5 million, setting it up to shake up the rankings of the top crypto coins.
Solana's Announcement Spurs Market Interest
Solana Mobile just shared news of its latest crypto phone, the Solana Seeker, which will be available in the second quarter of 2025. Priced at $500, with an early bird price of $450, this follows the earlier Saga phone that started at $1,000 but was reduced to $599. Solana Mobile has secured over 140,000 pre-orders, though it has only made 20,000 units so far.
The Seeker features better specs with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and upgraded cameras—32-megapixel and 108-megapixel sensors. Solana Mobile has also teamed up with Solflare to offer built-in custody solutions for crypto users. Buyers of the Seeker will get a free Genesis NFT and a 120-day wireless plan from Helium to boost its use.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Holders Enjoy Steady Gains
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) holders have watched their coin rise by 5.64% over the past week, with its price now at $342.67. This increase comes after the Federal Reserve's first rate cut in four years, which initially made many altcoins lose value. While some big investors worried this rate cut would hurt the crypto market, Bitcoin Cash has stayed strong, continuing to rise despite wider market worries.
Even with these gains, some Bitcoin Cash (BCH) holders are wary about the coin's long-term growth. Many are looking at other investments, including new projects like BlockDAG, which might offer higher returns. As BCH holds its value, some investors are thinking about putting their money into more promising options to make up for losses or boost future profits.
BlockDAG Presale Soars Ahead of Big Rebrand
BlockDAG is taking huge steps with an upcoming brand refresh that will bring thrilling changes to its website and platform. To mark this event, the network has launched a 50% bonus on all coin purchases. This limited-time offer lasts until October 14th, and users can claim it by using the code ‘BDAG50’ when buying. This bonus has sparked a lot of excitement, attracting new buyers and boosting BlockDAG's growth.
Adding to the buzz, BlockDAG revealed that its Testnet and Blockchain Explorer were activated on September 20th, 2024. This launch marks a critical point in their plan, moving them nearer to the release of the Mainnet. The Testnet lets the community directly try out and assess the blockchain's functions, offering a preview of what the platform will soon offer.
The Testnet rolls out several important features. The Blockchain Explorer lets users fully access the BlockDAG Blockchain, showing them detailed block information and tracking transactions. Through the Blockchain Faucet, users can create their own BDAG coins on the Testnet and move them with the MetaMask wallet. The network also supports MetaMask Wallet Connect, making it easy to send and receive BDAG coins. To demonstrate the blockchain's range, sample smart contracts are provided to test activities like creating NFTs, staking coins, and burning tokens.
With these advancements, BlockDAG is cementing its place among the leading crypto coins. The mix of cutting-edge technology, easy-to-use features, and the enticing BDAG50 bonus code make it a compelling choice for crypto traders looking for new opportunities. As the October 14th deadline draws near, the excitement keeps growing, making it a thrilling time to join the BlockDAG community.
The Bottom Line
While Solana and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) holders might have enjoyed recent profits, BlockDAG is fast becoming a standout in the crypto market. With over $77.5 million raised and an 1820% return for early backers, the buzz around BlockDAG’s imminent rebrand is clear. To celebrate, the network has rolled out the BDAG50 bonus code, giving a 50% bonus on all buys until October 14th. This, along with its successful testnet launch, positions BlockDAG well for expansion, making it a top competitor after the recent Solana news.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.