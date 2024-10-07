Those who participated early have seen substantial growth in their holdings, with the price of BDAG escalating from $0.001 in the initial batch to $0.0206 at the latest. As each batch continues to sell out swiftly, projections estimate BDAG could reach up to $20 by 2027, suggesting a potential for a return of up to 20,000 times. This scenario presents a compelling point for crypto enthusiasts to engage with the project while the prices remain favorable.