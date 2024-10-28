Hub4Crypto

BlockDAG Leads the Way as Presale Hits $104.5M; Trump’s Meme Coins Rise & Ethereum Targets a Rally

Learn how BlockDAG reaches the $104.5M mark in presale and leaves competitors behind! Updates on Trump’s $7.92M in crypto and Ethereum’s rally outlook.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
BlockDAG
BlockDAG
info_icon

The crypto market never lacks excitement, and recent developments only add to the thrill. With Donald Trump’s growing $7.92 million in meme coins and Ethereum’s climb toward a possible $2,800, the market is full of buzz.

Adding to this, BlockDAG (BDAG) has reached a huge $104.5 million in its presale, positioning itself as a rising name in crypto. The hype around its new brand video, which showcases its rapid growth and potential, has driven even more attention to BlockDAG.

Read on to explore how these updates could impact the market.

Trump’s $7.92M Crypto Portfolio: Mostly Meme Coins

Republican candidate Donald Trump has drawn attention with his crypto holdings, earning close to $6.1 million this year alone. Trump’s portfolio, valued at about $7.92 million, saw a 3.58% increase in just 24 hours, according to Arkham Intelligence. Interestingly, 65% of his assets are in meme coins.

Join BlockDAG network
info_icon

His top assets include around 579,290 TRUMP coins, 478.493 WETH, 210.345 billion TROG, and millions in FIGHT, MAAG, and BABYTRUMP. His ETH holdings alone are worth $1.31 million, while TROG gained 23.54% in a single day. Once cautious about crypto, Trump is now a full supporter, presenting himself as a pro-crypto candidate for the 2024 election against Kamala Harris.

Ethereum Price Update: Can ETH Break $2,800?

Ethereum currently sits near $2,600 after a 6.5% rise this week, supported by a $79.9 million inflow into US spot Ethereum ETFs. However, more demand is needed for ETH to push higher. Although gains are steady, indicators like the Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index from CryptoQuant show that big buyers are holding back, meaning more interest is needed for a stronger rally.

Ethereum Price Update
info_icon

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, aims for ETH to handle 100,000 transactions per second, but this is still in progress. If Ethereum holds above the $2,544 support level, it may soon push toward $2,800. However, if it dips below $2,461, a drop to $2,150 is possible.

BlockDAG Breaks Records as Presale Reaches $104.5M 

BlockDAG’s presale has officially passed the $104.5 million mark, celebrated by its new brand video capturing this incredible growth. The video shows a high-speed, F1-style race where top cryptos are portrayed as fast, sleek cars—but one leaves the others behind: BlockDAG!

As the race heats up, BlockDAG speeds past with unmatched power, crossing the finish line as the clear winner. This stunning video isn’t just thrilling—it’s a powerful image of BlockDAG’s rise to the front of the crypto market. With advanced technology and a game-changing approach to scalability, BlockDAG has positioned itself as the next big player, leaving established leaders in the dust.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Excitement around this video is boosting BlockDAG’s presale, currently in batch 25. At only $0.022 per coin, early traders have already seen a 2100% return since batch 1.

This fast-growing presale highlights BlockDAG’s potential to shake up the crypto market, with traders eagerly joining what could be a major opportunity. The race is on, and BlockDAG is leading, outpacing its competition.

Best Crypto to Buy in 2024 

As Ethereum holds near $2,600, traders are watching for a potential rise above $2,800. But there’s more buzz in the crypto scene: Donald Trump’s crypto portfolio, now valued at $7.92 million, signals growing mainstream interest, with 65% in meme coins.

Buy BlockDAG
info_icon

BlockDAG’s impressive growth, marked by its $104.5 million presale milestone and eye-catching brand video, shows its rapid climb in the crypto market. With advanced tech and high ROI potential, BlockDAG is pulling ahead of competitors and shaping up as a top choice for early adopters. Traders wanting to stay in the lead may want to keep BlockDAG on their radar before the race ends.

Discover More About BlockDAG:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online
  2. Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
  3. England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
  4. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match
  3. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  4. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  5. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
  2. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  3. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  4. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  5. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later