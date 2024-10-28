The crypto market never lacks excitement, and recent developments only add to the thrill. With Donald Trump’s growing $7.92 million in meme coins and Ethereum’s climb toward a possible $2,800, the market is full of buzz.
Adding to this, has reached a huge $104.5 million in its presale, positioning itself as a rising name in crypto. The hype around its new brand video, which showcases its rapid growth and potential, has driven even more attention to BlockDAG.
Read on to explore how these updates could impact the market.
Trump’s $7.92M Crypto Portfolio: Mostly Meme Coins
Republican candidate Donald Trump has drawn attention with his crypto holdings, earning close to $6.1 million this year alone. Trump’s portfolio, valued at about $7.92 million, saw a 3.58% increase in just 24 hours, according to Arkham Intelligence. Interestingly, 65% of his assets are in meme coins.
His top assets include around 579,290 TRUMP coins, 478.493 WETH, 210.345 billion TROG, and millions in FIGHT, MAAG, and BABYTRUMP. His ETH holdings alone are worth $1.31 million, while TROG gained 23.54% in a single day. Once cautious about crypto, Trump is now a full supporter, presenting himself as a pro-crypto candidate for the 2024 election against Kamala Harris.
Ethereum Price Update: Can ETH Break $2,800?
Ethereum currently sits near $2,600 after a 6.5% rise this week, supported by a $79.9 million inflow into US spot Ethereum ETFs. However, more demand is needed for ETH to push higher. Although gains are steady, indicators like the Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index from CryptoQuant show that big buyers are holding back, meaning more interest is needed for a stronger rally.
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, aims for ETH to handle 100,000 transactions per second, but this is still in progress. If Ethereum holds above the $2,544 support level, it may soon push toward $2,800. However, if it dips below $2,461, a drop to $2,150 is possible.
BlockDAG Breaks Records as Presale Reaches $104.5M
BlockDAG’s presale has officially passed the $104.5 million mark, celebrated by its new brand video capturing this incredible growth. The video shows a high-speed, F1-style race where top cryptos are portrayed as fast, sleek cars—but one leaves the others behind: BlockDAG!
As the race heats up, BlockDAG speeds past with unmatched power, crossing the finish line as the clear winner. This stunning video isn’t just thrilling—it’s a powerful image of BlockDAG’s rise to the front of the crypto market. With advanced technology and a game-changing approach to scalability, BlockDAG has positioned itself as the next big player, leaving established leaders in the dust.
Excitement around this video is boosting BlockDAG’s presale, currently in batch 25. At only $0.022 per coin, early traders have already seen a 2100% return since batch 1.
This fast-growing presale highlights BlockDAG’s potential to shake up the crypto market, with traders eagerly joining what could be a major opportunity. The race is on, and BlockDAG is leading, outpacing its competition.
Best Crypto to Buy in 2024
As Ethereum holds near $2,600, traders are watching for a potential rise above $2,800. But there’s more buzz in the crypto scene: Donald Trump’s crypto portfolio, now valued at $7.92 million, signals growing mainstream interest, with 65% in meme coins.
BlockDAG’s impressive growth, marked by its $104.5 million presale milestone and eye-catching brand video, shows its rapid climb in the crypto market. With advanced tech and high ROI potential, BlockDAG is pulling ahead of competitors and shaping up as a top choice for early adopters. Traders wanting to stay in the lead may want to keep BlockDAG on their radar before the race ends.
