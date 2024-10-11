Hub4Crypto

BlockDAG Is The Next Big Thing Says Developers As Explorer Rolls Out; With Shiba Inu & Solana Prices Swing

Follow SOL’s price changes & SHIB’s rise. See why BlockDAG is top with a live Explorer & expected $30 price.

The competition for 2024’s leading cryptocurrency is intense, featuring Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG).

SHIB's recent 20% price increase has garnered a lot of attention due to upgrades in its system like Shibarium and ShibaSwap. Meanwhile, a 7.7% drop in SOL’s price has sparked debates about its future performance and stability.

For BlockDAG, the excitement is about its fully working Explorer. Its Transaction page lets developers see network transactions in real-time with exceptional transparency. This has led to significant participation, with BlockDAG’s early sales now over $93.7 million. Experts believe BDAG’s price could climb to $30 by 2030.

SHIB’s Price Increases by 20% in Six Months

Shiba Inu’s price has risen over 20%, hitting $0.00002031 on September 28. Shibtoshi, a known supporter of Shiba Inu, says this boost is mainly because of increased activity in its ecosystem.

New tools like the Shibarium layer-2 network are pulling more users and developers by making transactions faster and cheaper. Also, the platform’s coin burn mechanism and its decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, have heightened excitement by reducing the number of coins available.

Is $350 a Feasible Price for SOL?

Solana (SOL) has been technically strong in 2024 but now faces some challenges. After falling 7.7% to $136.50, experts point to liquidity problems and market uncertainties as obstacles.

The upcoming Firedancer update should improve Solana’s ability to handle more transactions, but the blockchain needs better liquidity to take full advantage of these enhancements.

Solana
Additionally, economic and political challenges have kept SOL in a steady state. Its ability to reach a $350 price might depend on a robust altcoin market and renewed interest from big players.

Exploring BlockDAG Explorer's Transaction Page

Blockchain developers are keenly delving into BlockDAG's newly unveiled Explorer, particularly its Transaction page. This tool provides an in-depth view of each transaction, including IDs, block numbers, transaction types, fees, and other specifics.

Each transaction ID enables users to follow specific transactions through the network. Block numbers pinpoint the exact location and timing of a transaction's recording.

The "Method" field specifies the type of transaction, shedding light on the intent behind each action. The fees are displayed transparently, offering a glimpse into the costs associated with transactions and shedding light on network operations.

BlockDAG
BlockDAG's Transaction page is gaining traction, as seen in the presale data. To date, the presale has accumulated over $93.7 million, with over 14 billion BDAG coins now held by users. Priced at $0.0206, BDAG is in high demand, with 23 of 45 presale batches already sold out.

Experts forecast that BDAG could climb to $20 by 2027 and $30 by 2030. Membership on the platform has crossed 140,000, with thousands joining daily. While BDAG's price remains at a modest $0.0206, the combination of sophisticated technology and a burgeoning community indicates a potential price surge soon.

The Bottom Line

Shiba Inu has shown significant price growth and infrastructural enhancements, proving it's more than a fleeting trend. Despite some hurdles, Solana is persistently refining its platform to secure its longevity.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG has been drawing increased attention since the launch of its Explorer. With over $93.7 million raised in its presale and predictions placing BDAG at $30 by 2030, the interest in BDAG has never been higher. Batch 24, currently priced at $0.0206 per coin, is poised to sell out as the influx of new users continues.

Clearly, for those considering joining, "right now" might be one of the last windows before prices skyrocket.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

