The Internet Computer is currently under the spotlight. With an 11.24% increase in price last week, reaching $9.057, ICP is showing signs of a strong upward trend. After successfully breaking through the significant resistance level of $8.825, market enthusiasts are hopeful that ICP can maintain its momentum and possibly ascend to $11.30 in the near future. This potential rise is viewed as an encouraging sign of a bullish rally as the market approaches year-end.