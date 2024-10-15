Hub4Crypto

BlockDAG Eyes Another Milestone: Over 13K Miners Sold, While Bitcoin Explodes In Ethiopia & Cardano Aims For 3x Rally

Find out the advancements of BlockDAG's X series miners & their journey to selling over 13K units! Catch up on Bitcoin's significant growth in Ethiopia, & Cardano's potential for a 3x rally.

The crypto environment is abuzz with notable activities on several fronts. Ethiopia's Bitcoin mining industry is seeing rapid growth driven by affordable energy and extensive hydropower resources, attracting a wide array of miners. Simultaneously, Cardano (ADA) is capturing increased interest, with predictions from crypto analyst Crypto Winkle of a potential triple in value, supported by strong indicators like RSI and MACD.

In further exciting news, BlockDAG (BDAG) is on the verge of reaching a significant milestone with over 13,100 miners already sold! BlockDAG’s robust hardware and attractive ROI potential are drawing in miners in search of substantial returns. Offering a variety of mining options, BlockDAG is fast becoming a preferred choice for those aiming to maximize their cryptocurrency mining endeavours.

Bitcoin Mining Expands in Ethiopia

Bitcoin mining in Ethiopia is advancing swiftly, with current operations using 600 MW of power—a number expected to increase by year's end. Owing to the country’s competitive electricity prices and abundant hydropower, Ethiopia has become a prime location for Bitcoin mining, particularly with popular mid-generation machines like Bitmain’s S19J Pro.

The Ethiopian government supports this expansion, integrating Bitcoin mining into its wider high-performance computing strategy. A $250 million partnership with Hong Kong’s West Data Group underscores the nation's dedication to bolstering its digital infrastructure. Post-China’s 2021 crypto mining prohibition, Ethiopia is emerging as a new center for miners in search of cost-effective energy solutions.

Nevertheless, while Bitcoin mining prospers, nearly half the population remains without electricity, showcasing a profound disparity between technological advancements and general energy access.

Cardano Forecast: Anticipated 3x Price Surge

Crypto analyst Crypto Winkle foresees a significant rise for Cardano (ADA), predicting a potential threefold increase in price. ADA has recently emerged from a descending triangle pattern, typically indicative of a shift from a downtrend to an uptrend. This development has sparked excitement among traders, particularly with essential indicators like the RSI and MACD displaying bullish trends.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is optimally positioned, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line indicates growing bullish momentum. Crypto Winkle suggests ADA might approach the $1 mark if it overcomes resistance levels at $0.50 and $0.75, marking a significant rise from its present rate of about $0.35. With these positive indicators, ADA is likely gearing up for a robust upward trajectory shortly.

13K BDAG Miners Sold!

BlockDAG miners are nearing a critical milestone with nearly 13,100 units sold, cementing their status as the top choice for crypto miners aiming to maximize their profits. The BlockDAG X series, including the compact X10 and the powerful X100, continue to impress with unparalleled efficiency and performance.

The X10 miner, capable of mining up to 200 BDAG coins daily, is an excellent option for both beginners and seasoned miners. On the other hand, the X100 elevates mining capabilities significantly, with a capacity to mine up to 2,000 BDAG coins daily. These miners are equipped with advanced ASIC technology, ensuring optimal mining output with minimal noise and energy consumption, thus offering a smooth and profitable mining experience.

Alongside the efficiency of BlockDAG’s hardware, miners are also benefiting from the ongoing presale increase, which has now reached almost $97 million and is close to hitting $100 million.

The prospect of coin value growth continues to draw new miners eager to capitalize on these significant gains. BDAG coin prices have skyrocketed by over 1960% since the first batch, with each coin currently priced at $0.0206 in batch 24.

For anyone interested in entering the crypto-mining sector, BlockDAG presents an outstanding opportunity to leverage both the current coin price and the network's future prospects. With almost 13,100 sales, BlockDAG miners are well-positioned for sustained success.

Top Crypto Miner For 2024

Ethiopia’s Bitcoin mining boom is capturing headlines as the country quickly becomes a new hub for miners, supported by low energy costs and plentiful hydropower. As Bitcoin miners take advantage of this emerging opportunity, Cardano (ADA) is also gathering momentum, with a potential 3x price rally anticipated by crypto analyst Crypto Winkle.

BlockDAG is unmistakably establishing itself as a leader in the crypto mining industry, with nearly 13,100 miners sold and its advanced X series delivering impressive results. The X series miners strike an ideal balance between high output and energy efficiency, making BlockDAG an essential consideration for those aiming to enhance their crypto-mining potential.

