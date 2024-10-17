Dogecoin and MOODENG are stirring buzz in the meme coin domain. Dogecoin is likely to see its price increase as big buyers and growing social buzz support it.
MOODENG's value shot up by 390% after a nod from Ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Yet, some market watchers think MOODENG might see a drop soon as early buyers might start selling.
, on the rise in the presale scene, is close to reaching $100 million. A successful test launch has drawn big buyers. This growth and tech progress suggest BlockDAG will be on big exchanges right from the start.
Dogecoin's Value Could Jump Due to Big Buyers
The value of Dogecoin is getting more attention with predictions of a rise driven by big buyers and more social interest. Market studies suggest a possible dip for DOGE before it climbs to new peaks, with key levels at $0.10 and $0.115.
Increased large transactions suggest interest from big institutions, while its social buzz is at a five-month peak. Experts think these factors could help Dogecoin break its long-standing downward trend and potentially triple in value.
MOODENG's Value Skyrockets
MOODENG's price leaped by 390% in one day, reaching $0.00021, following support from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Despite selling some of his share and promising to donate the money, Buterin's support sparked significant interest.
MOODENG, influenced by meme culture, has a market cap of $88 million and sees about $36 million traded daily. Analysts expect some early buyers to cash out, which might lead to a price drop later.
BlockDAG's Advance Tech Smooths the Path to Exchange Listings
BlockDAG burst onto the crypto stage with its DAG technology, emerging as a vital force in the blockchain realm. With its Testnet operational and its Mainnet development close to wrapping up before moving into the audit phase, BlockDAG demonstrates remarkable scalability and fast transactions.
Focused on scalability and user-friendliness, BlockDAG addresses many challenges that have long troubled other blockchains. These improvements position it well for listings on major exchanges, potentially boosting its market presence and use.
Currently, BDAG is valued at $0.0206, with about $99 million gathered and over 14.3 billion coins distributed since the presale started. Early participants have enjoyed an incredible 1960% ROI — a figure expected to climb as each new batch sells out and BlockDAG joins leading exchanges.
The triumphant Testnet debut signals BlockDAG’s readiness for bigger stages, likely increasing demand and market presence. A spot on major exchanges could catapult BlockDAG into worldwide fame, enhancing its value and rewarding early participants with even greater returns.
The buzz about possible exchange listings fuels excitement among current holders and newcomers. As the presale progresses, BlockDAG keeps drawing the crypto community’s gaze, indicating that its true potential is yet to be tapped.
The Future Looks Bright
Dogecoin and MOODENG are making interesting moves. Among the top meme coins, Dogecoin’s value is predicted to increase with more big buyer activity, while MOODENG has soared following support from Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin. While Dogecoin could soon experience another jump, MOODENG might see some price dips as early participants begin to cash out.
Meanwhile, BlockDAG is successfully reaching every goal it sets, showing promise for future exchange listings. Its successful Testnet and upcoming Mainnet debut are setting the stage for wider market reach, with early backers already seeing substantial returns and more gains anticipated.
