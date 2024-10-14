Hub4Crypto

Bitcoin Price Gets $90,000 Price Tag From Analyst, Says This $0.03846 Ethereum Token Will Rise 9000% To $2.8, Here’s When

An analyst has forecasted that Bitcoin price will hit $90,000, meanwhile the ETFSwap (ETFS) Ethereum token is set for a 9,000% rise to reach $2.8 from a price of $0.03846.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin Price
info_icon

A crypto analyst identified as TechDev, has given a $90,000 price tag for the Bitcoin price by the end of Q4. As he makes this optimistic claim for Bitcoin price, a similar projection is being made for the native Ethereum token of the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform. According to analysts, this Ethereum token, which sits at $0.03846 is poised to experience a 9,000% rise to reach a price tag of $2.8.

ETFSwap (ETFS) And Its Ethereum Token Gain Traction Amid Surging Presale Excellence

Since its grand entrance into the presale market, ETFSwap (ETFS) has maintained a steady level of success, evident in its token’s 350% growth over the past few months. As an innovative crypto trading platform, ETFSwap (ETFS) sets itself apart from conventional ETF platforms by offering access to institutional-grade ETFs through the power of tokenization.

Its use of blockchain technology allows ETFSwap (ETFS) to develop a fully decentralized space where users can swap their cryptocurrencies for ETFs and trade it all in one platform. With ETFSwap (ETFS) investors from around the world can execute ETF trades faster and in a completely automated manner.

Moving forward, ETFSwap (ETFS) assures users of a secure and fully transparent trading platform. To verify this, ETFSwap’s smart contracts have been audited by CyberScope, a leading blockchain audit firm and the development team behind the DeFi platform have also undergone a KYC verification evaluation with SolidProof.

This platform also offers features that traditional ETFs lack such as an 87% APR yield, a 50X trading power across all listed ETFs, and more. Investing in the ETFS token further allows users to vote on governance issues, enjoy early access to newly-listed ETFs, take part in ETFSwap’s 36% passive income from its staking pool, and much more.

More advanced features will be introduced following the launch of ETFSwap’s upcoming beta platform. The ETFSwap (ETFS) team has announced that the backend development of the beta platform has been successfully completed and tested, guaranteeing a smooth and fully functional trading network for users. Phase 1 of the beta platform will enable users to gain access to core features such as staking mechanisms, liquidity pools, swapping features, ETF price trackers and more.

In phase 2, AI trading tools such as ETF screeners, filters, and trackers have been set aside to help traders make informed trading decisions. ETFSwap (ETFS) urges investors to join its final presale as they prepare for the beta platform, as analysts forecast a massive pump above the $2 price tag for its Ethereum token in Q4.

Analyst Predicts $90,000 Increase For The Bitcoin Price

According to a recent newsletter from crypto analyst, TechDev, Bitcoin price could soar to $90,000 before 2024 elapses. TechDev has based his bullish predictions on recent Bitcoin price action and technical indicators, specifically the Relative Strength Index (RSI) metric, which indicates the potential the Bitcoin price to breakout to the $90,000 price tag around mid October.

Analyst Predicts
Analyst Predicts
info_icon

TechDev hinted that current market conditions are similar to those preceding past all-time highs between 2014 to 2017. Due to this, market experts are keeping a close watch to see if the predicted $90,000 price tag will be achieved in 2024.

As of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at $61,281, according to CoinMarketCap. Should the Bitcoin price reach the analyst’s $90,000 price tag, a bullish wave is poised to hit the altcoin market, extending its reach to the ETFSwap’s high utility Ethereum token, ETFS.

Wrapping Up

ETFSwap (ETFS) is already dominating the presale market to potentially become the next top Ethereum token with a massive growth potential. Considering its projected surge from $0.03846 to $2.8, a 9,000% price tag is highly realistic for this Ethereum token, driven by the strong demand and interest expected to surge following the launch of its Ethereum token.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Honoured By Dallas Cowboys As Cricket Meets NFL - Watch
  2. Steve Smith's Middle Order Return Confirmed For India Vs Australia Test Series
  3. India A Tour Of Australia: Aussies Reveal Squad; 17-year-old Batting Sensation Sam Konstas Called Up
  4. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies Go 1-0 Up As King, Lewis Seal The Deal In Dambulla - In Pics
  5. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
Football News
  1. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  2. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
  3. Italy Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Urges ITA To Learn From Belgium Mistake
  4. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley
  5. Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: First Half Ends, Victor Wegnez Biggest Buy At 40L
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  4. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  5. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Photos: The Spirit Of Durga Puja Captured In The Immersion Ceremony
  2. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal Doctors' Hunger Strike Gets IMA's Support, State Govt Calls For Meet
  3. Mumbai-New York Air India Receives Bomb Threat, Diverted To Delhi For Safety
  4. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  5. Ex-DU Professor G.N. Saibaba’s Body To Be Donated To Hospital
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  4. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  5. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: First Half Ends, Victor Wegnez Biggest Buy At 40L