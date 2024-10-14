Bitcoin Price Gets $90,000 Price Tag From Analyst, Says This $0.03846 Ethereum Token Will Rise 9000% To $2.8, Here’s When

A crypto analyst identified as TechDev, has given a $90,000 price tag for the Bitcoin price by the end of Q4. As he makes this optimistic claim for Bitcoin price, a similar projection is being made for the native Ethereum token of the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform. According to analysts, this Ethereum token, which sits at $0.03846 is poised to experience a 9,000% rise to reach a price tag of $2.8.
ETFSwap (ETFS) And Its Ethereum Token Gain Traction Amid Surging Presale Excellence
Since its grand entrance into the presale market, ETFSwap (ETFS) has maintained a steady level of success, evident in its token’s 350% growth over the past few months. As an innovative crypto trading platform, ETFSwap (ETFS) sets itself apart from conventional ETF platforms by offering access to institutional-grade ETFs through the power of tokenization.
Its use of blockchain technology allows ETFSwap (ETFS) to develop a fully decentralized space where users can swap their cryptocurrencies for ETFs and trade it all in one platform. With ETFSwap (ETFS) investors from around the world can execute ETF trades faster and in a completely automated manner.
Moving forward, ETFSwap (ETFS) assures users of a secure and fully transparent trading platform. To verify this, ETFSwap’s smart contracts have been audited by CyberScope, a leading blockchain audit firm and the development team behind the DeFi platform have also undergone a KYC verification evaluation with SolidProof.
This platform also offers features that traditional ETFs lack such as an 87% APR yield, a 50X trading power across all listed ETFs, and more. Investing in the ETFS token further allows users to vote on governance issues, enjoy early access to newly-listed ETFs, take part in ETFSwap’s 36% passive income from its staking pool, and much more.
More advanced features will be introduced following the launch of ETFSwap’s upcoming beta platform. The ETFSwap (ETFS) team has announced that the backend development of the beta platform has been successfully completed and tested, guaranteeing a smooth and fully functional trading network for users. Phase 1 of the beta platform will enable users to gain access to core features such as staking mechanisms, liquidity pools, swapping features, ETF price trackers and more.
In phase 2, AI trading tools such as ETF screeners, filters, and trackers have been set aside to help traders make informed trading decisions. ETFSwap (ETFS) urges investors to join its final presale as they prepare for the beta platform, as analysts forecast a massive pump above the $2 price tag for its Ethereum token in Q4.
Analyst Predicts $90,000 Increase For The Bitcoin Price
According to a recent newsletter from crypto analyst, TechDev, Bitcoin price could soar to $90,000 before 2024 elapses. TechDev has based his bullish predictions on recent Bitcoin price action and technical indicators, specifically the Relative Strength Index (RSI) metric, which indicates the potential the Bitcoin price to breakout to the $90,000 price tag around mid October.
TechDev hinted that current market conditions are similar to those preceding past all-time highs between 2014 to 2017. Due to this, market experts are keeping a close watch to see if the predicted $90,000 price tag will be achieved in 2024.
As of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at $61,281, according to CoinMarketCap. Should the Bitcoin price reach the analyst’s $90,000 price tag, a bullish wave is poised to hit the altcoin market, extending its reach to the ETFSwap’s high utility Ethereum token, ETFS.
Wrapping Up
ETFSwap (ETFS) is already dominating the presale market to potentially become the next top Ethereum token with a massive growth potential. Considering its projected surge from $0.03846 to $2.8, a 9,000% price tag is highly realistic for this Ethereum token, driven by the strong demand and interest expected to surge following the launch of its Ethereum token.
