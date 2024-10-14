Bitcoin Price Gets $90,000 Price Tag From Analyst, Says This $0.03846 Ethereum Token Will Rise 9000% To $2.8, Here’s When

A crypto analyst identified as TechDev, has given a $90,000 price tag for the Bitcoin price by the end of Q4. As he makes this optimistic claim for Bitcoin price, a similar projection is being made for the native Ethereum token of the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform. According to analysts, this Ethereum token, which sits at $0.03846 is poised to experience a 9,000% rise to reach a price tag of $2.8.