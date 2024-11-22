Bitcoin On The Way To $100K? Crypto Super Cycle Is Officially Here

Bitcoin ($BTC) managed to hit yet another all-time high on the 19th of November. At the time of writing the price remains above $97k which is positive for those hoping it will hit $100k soon. What is interesting is that there has not been too much interest in this price movement on social media. In fact, it now seems to be the norm that Bitcoin performs this well.

Some analysts are correctly pointing out that this is good news for those hoping it will hit $100k. Social media uproar tends to lead to unreliable price movement because of FOMO. The disinterest therefore shows this price is true. If Bitcoin does hit $100k expect the biggest level of profit-sharing the market has ever seen. We want to prepare you for that before it happens.

We have taken a trip to the presale market to try to find some tokens that have explosive potential. It was actually very easy to pinpoint the projects that will attract Bitcoin investors looking to redistribute some profit. There are 5 coins that caught our eye and you will soon see why.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Flockerz ($FLOCK)

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)

The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS)

Pepe Unchained- The first presale ever to raise more than $40 million

There are many reasons you may invest in a crypto project. Normally we would advise customers not to get too swept up in a presale because we never know what can happen once listings begin. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) may be the exception to that rule. Not only was it the first presale to surpass $30 million raised but it is now the first to surpass $40 million.

This is history and we do not want to miss out on that. Whales have been stocking up on $PEPU throughout the presale. Pepe is a popular meme but this is different. Investors believe the promise to unchain Pepe so it can realize its potential is a golden opportunity. How the project does this is by building on Layer 2 thus freeing the meme from its Layer 1 chains.

Pepe having its own chain means huge things. They have already opened a development grant that will allow projects to build on Pepe Unchained. Given how popular the meme is and how well the presale has gone we expect some very big tokens to be available on Pepe Unchained after it launches. Investors have just over 3 weeks left to buy $PEPU at its presale price.

