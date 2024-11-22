Bitcoin On The Way To $100K? Crypto Super Cycle Is Officially Here

Bitcoin ($BTC) managed to hit yet another all-time high on the 19th of November. At the time of writing the price remains above $97k which is positive for those hoping it will hit $100k soon. What is interesting is that there has not been too much interest in this price movement on social media. In fact, it now seems to be the norm that Bitcoin performs this well.
Some analysts are correctly pointing out that this is good news for those hoping it will hit $100k. Social media uproar tends to lead to unreliable price movement because of FOMO. The disinterest therefore shows this price is true. If Bitcoin does hit $100k expect the biggest level of profit-sharing the market has ever seen. We want to prepare you for that before it happens.
We have taken a trip to the presale market to try to find some tokens that have explosive potential. It was actually very easy to pinpoint the projects that will attract Bitcoin investors looking to redistribute some profit. There are 5 coins that caught our eye and you will soon see why.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS)
>>>Find the Best Presale Tokens Here<<<
Pepe Unchained- The first presale ever to raise more than $40 million
There are many reasons you may invest in a crypto project. Normally we would advise customers not to get too swept up in a presale because we never know what can happen once listings begin. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) may be the exception to that rule. Not only was it the first presale to surpass $30 million raised but it is now the first to surpass $40 million.
This is history and we do not want to miss out on that. Whales have been stocking up on $PEPU throughout the presale. Pepe is a popular meme but this is different. Investors believe the promise to unchain Pepe so it can realize its potential is a golden opportunity. How the project does this is by building on Layer 2 thus freeing the meme from its Layer 1 chains.
Pepe having its own chain means huge things. They have already opened a development grant that will allow projects to build on Pepe Unchained. Given how popular the meme is and how well the presale has gone we expect some very big tokens to be available on Pepe Unchained after it launches. Investors have just over 3 weeks left to buy $PEPU at its presale price.
Crypto All-Stars- Will this staking revelation change the crypto market entirely?
It is very rare that you find a project in the presale market that has a chance to actually have a huge impact on how things are done in the future. Even rarer is that the token is a meme coin. That is how far we have come with meme coins and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a perfect case study for the evolution of the sector. They have huge plans for how staking is done.
Although meme coins have so much in common there hasn’t actually been a project that has managed to unite them under one roof. That was until now. Through something called a Meme Vault, Crypto All-Stars will bring meme coins together within their ecosystem. The Vault is for staking and allows other meme coins to be staked for rewards.
This means that holders of say Dogecoin ($DOGE) or Bonk coin ($BONK) can bring their tokens to Crypto All-Stars and stake them for rewards. It's a truly groundbreaking project that could shake up the whole Layer 2 landscape. The native token is very valuable as it too can be staked but even just holding it gets you 3x the rewards when you stake other meme coins.
Flockerz- A revolutionary vote-to-earn platform that puts the power in your hands
The birds from this project may look a bit dim when you visit the Flockerz ($FLOCK) presale site but don’t judge a book by its cover. These are loyal followers who represent degen investors. The meme at the center of the project, and their former leader, is called King Birb. As the name suggests, he was once a king but one day found himself among his followers and decided they deserved the power.
This is where the main function of the project comes in. Flockerz is a revolutionary vote-to-earn platform that puts power in its investor's hands. Through Flocktopia, which is the project’s revolutionary DAO, investors will be able to earn crypto while also having a say in what direction the project takes in the future.
This is the ideal scenario for meme coin enthusiasts. They get the feel of what it is like to run a crypto project while also fattening their wallets at the same time. The utility doesn’t earn there. Flcokerz also offers great staking rewards with an APY estimated to be at 800%. The presale is raising money at a steady pace and has now reached the $2.6 million milestone.
FreeDum Fighters- Earn crypto while you debate all sorts of interesting topics
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) is one of the more unique tokens on the presale market. For example, this token is a PolitiFi project but will evolve into something more when listings begin. For example, it started off as a gamified alternative to the election where investors could stake their tokens and then vote for either Magatron or Kamacop.
The crucial part is that a discussion platform opens up once you vote and get entered into your staking pool. In the future, new polls will appear on the site weekly, and once again investors will get to vote for their preferred choice. The discussion section is open for debate and you can even get rewarded with crypto if you are a good enough debater. The presale is still young but has raised over $600k.
The Wolf of Bull Street- This is a meme coin for the risk-takers
We decided to end this list with a bit more of a risky investment for the degen readers out there. The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS) is a high-risk, high-reward token that has ultra-low transaction fees. It takes inspiration from the Wolf of Wall Street movie. Just like the main character in that movie, you have to take some risks with this token to win big.
Conclusion
There is not much left to say that hasn’t already been said. As you can see these presale projects do the talking themselves. We went meme coin heavy because these days those projects just offer the most potential for investors. Make sure you get involved before the prices go up.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial