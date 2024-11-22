Hub4Crypto

Bitcoin On The Way To $100K? Crypto Super Cycle Is Officially Here

Bitcoin's new all-time high and $100k is looming. Massive profit-sharing could be around the corner and we found the coins investors will turn to.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pepe Unchained
Pepe Unchained
info_icon

Bitcoin ($BTC) managed to hit yet another all-time high on the 19th of November. At the time of writing the price remains above $97k which is positive for those hoping it will hit $100k soon. What is interesting is that there has not been too much interest in this price movement on social media. In fact, it now seems to be the norm that Bitcoin performs this well.

Some analysts are correctly pointing out that this is good news for those hoping it will hit $100k. Social media uproar tends to lead to unreliable price movement because of FOMO. The disinterest therefore shows this price is true. If Bitcoin does hit $100k expect the biggest level of profit-sharing the market has ever seen. We want to prepare you for that before it happens.

We have taken a trip to the presale market to try to find some tokens that have explosive potential. It was actually very easy to pinpoint the projects that will attract Bitcoin investors looking to redistribute some profit. There are 5 coins that caught our eye and you will soon see why.

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

  • Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

  • Flockerz ($FLOCK)

  • FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)

  • The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS)

>>>Find the Best Presale Tokens Here<<<

Pepe Unchained- The first presale ever to raise more than $40 million

There are many reasons you may invest in a crypto project. Normally we would advise customers not to get too swept up in a presale because we never know what can happen once listings begin. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) may be the exception to that rule. Not only was it the first presale to surpass $30 million raised but it is now the first to surpass $40 million.

This is history and we do not want to miss out on that. Whales have been stocking up on $PEPU throughout the presale. Pepe is a popular meme but this is different. Investors believe the promise to unchain Pepe so it can realize its potential is a golden opportunity. How the project does this is by building on Layer 2 thus freeing the meme from its Layer 1 chains.

Pepe having its own chain means huge things. They have already opened a development grant that will allow projects to build on Pepe Unchained. Given how popular the meme is and how well the presale has gone we expect some very big tokens to be available on Pepe Unchained after it launches. Investors have just over 3 weeks left to buy $PEPU at its presale price.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Crypto All-Stars- Will this staking revelation change the crypto market entirely?

It is very rare that you find a project in the presale market that has a chance to actually have a huge impact on how things are done in the future. Even rarer is that the token is a meme coin. That is how far we have come with meme coins and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a perfect case study for the evolution of the sector. They have huge plans for how staking is done.

Although meme coins have so much in common there hasn’t actually been a project that has managed to unite them under one roof. That was until now. Through something called a Meme Vault, Crypto All-Stars will bring meme coins together within their ecosystem. The Vault is for staking and allows other meme coins to be staked for rewards.

This means that holders of say Dogecoin ($DOGE) or Bonk coin ($BONK) can bring their tokens to Crypto All-Stars and stake them for rewards. It's a truly groundbreaking project that could shake up the whole Layer 2 landscape. The native token is very valuable as it too can be staked but even just holding it gets you 3x the rewards when you stake other meme coins.

>>>Buy Crypto All-Stars Now<<<

Crypto All-Stars
Crypto All-Stars
info_icon

Flockerz- A revolutionary vote-to-earn platform that puts the power in your hands

The birds from this project may look a bit dim when you visit the Flockerz ($FLOCK) presale site but don’t judge a book by its cover. These are loyal followers who represent degen investors. The meme at the center of the project, and their former leader, is called King Birb. As the name suggests, he was once a king but one day found himself among his followers and decided they deserved the power.

This is where the main function of the project comes in. Flockerz is a revolutionary vote-to-earn platform that puts power in its investor's hands. Through Flocktopia, which is the project’s revolutionary DAO, investors will be able to earn crypto while also having a say in what direction the project takes in the future.

This is the ideal scenario for meme coin enthusiasts. They get the feel of what it is like to run a crypto project while also fattening their wallets at the same time. The utility doesn’t earn there. Flcokerz also offers great staking rewards with an APY estimated to be at 800%. The presale is raising money at a steady pace and has now reached the $2.6 million milestone.

>>>Buy Flockerz Now<<<

FreeDum Fighters- Earn crypto while you debate all sorts of interesting topics

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) is one of the more unique tokens on the presale market. For example, this token is a PolitiFi project but will evolve into something more when listings begin. For example, it started off as a gamified alternative to the election where investors could stake their tokens and then vote for either Magatron or Kamacop.

The crucial part is that a discussion platform opens up once you vote and get entered into your staking pool. In the future, new polls will appear on the site weekly, and once again investors will get to vote for their preferred choice. The discussion section is open for debate and you can even get rewarded with crypto if you are a good enough debater. The presale is still young but has raised over $600k.

>>>Buy FreeDum Fighters Now<<<

The Wolf of Bull Street- This is a meme coin for the risk-takers

We decided to end this list with a bit more of a risky investment for the degen readers out there. The Wolf of Bull Street (WOBS) is a high-risk, high-reward token that has ultra-low transaction fees. It takes inspiration from the Wolf of Wall Street movie. Just like the main character in that movie, you have to take some risks with this token to win big.

>>>Find The Best Meme Coins Here<<<

Conclusion

There is not much left to say that hasn’t already been said. As you can see these presale projects do the talking themselves. We went meme coin heavy because these days those projects just offer the most potential for investors. Make sure you get involved before the prices go up.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah Breathes Fire As Aussie Lose Top-Three; AUS - 24/3 In 9.1 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Make India Debut In Perth
  4. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  5. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
  2. Pep Guardiola's Worst Losing Streak: Can Manchester City Bounce Back Against Tottenham To End It?
  3. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
  5. Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  2. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  5. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised Following Gas Leak At Fertiliser Plant In Maharashtra
  2. All Eyes On Priyanka - Will Gandhi Family Retain Wayanad?
  3. Mizoram govt planning to relocate all refugees to one place
  4. Sena vs Sena and Pawar vs Pawar: Key Candidates In The Fray For Maharashtra Elections 2024
  5. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  2. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  3. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  4. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  5. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  2. Trump, Up And Charging
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  5. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line