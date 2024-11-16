Hub4Crypto

Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin Join The Bitcoin Rally, While New Coin Shines With 11x Potential

Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash see a price dip after recent massive gains, while a new coin catches investor attention with a promising 11x growth potential.

As Bitcoin rose to a new all-time high, the entire altcoin market saw an equal and massive rise in value as investors rushed to catch the Bitcoin bandwagon. Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) were among the top crypto coins that benefited from the uptrend that entered the market.

However, as Bitcoin tested $86,000 after its brief correction, the altcoins started to decline in price as investors took profit. Meanwhile, a new entrant called IntelMarkets (INTL) has entered the market. Analysts forecast the value of INTL could increase by 11x in the coming months.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Faces Resistance Above $400

After the massive pump, the crypto market is experiencing a correction, which has affected the upward price movement of Bitcoin Cash (BCH). BCH had soared from a weekly low of $375 to a peak of $475, according to CoinMarketCap.

However, the Bitcoin Cash crypto has found support around $410. While this is a bearish move, analysts like Salx are not moved. Salx forecasts the value of the Bitcoin Cash coin may rally to $800 soon. They said BCH’s price charts look similar to that of DOGE.

Another expert, Wales, forecasts the price of the Bitcoin Cash token may pump to $900. In the meantime, BCH is trading above the 200-SMA at $395.90. Its 14-day RSI is above 70, which is a bullish sign.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Drops Below 200-SMA

Litecoin (LTC) has witnessed a sharp plunge after its latest ascent, which began last week. The cryptocurrency has fallen from the $82 level to the $72 level. The price drop is in tandem with Bitcoin’s decline from the $89k region.

Nevertheless, the Litecoin crypto is still in profits on the weekly and monthly timeframes on CoinMarketCap. However, it has dipped below the 200-SMA at $72.76. If the decline should linger, the Litecoin price could test the next support at the 50-SMA ($68.76).

On the other hand, the altcoin could start another uptrend if positive sentiment returns to the market. A top analyst called Crypto Snorlax believes this downtrend is not the end and LTC could recover in the coming days. Bugo Myers forecast the value of the Litecoin token may rally to $128 in the coming weeks.

IntelMarkets’ (INTL) 11x Potential Becomes Safe Haven for Investors During Market Correction

IntelMarkets (INTL) has weathered the crypto market correction, with its price pumping from $0.009 to $0.045 over the last few weeks. Experts anticipate that the token’s value may increase by 11x by 2025.

Having received more than $2 million, including the initial investment of $360 000 and $500 000 from Fortune 500 investors, IntelMarkets is positioning itself as one of the most promising DeFi projects. IntelMarkets is revolutionizing the way people trade in the crypto market with the help of its AI-based platform.

It makes sophisticated tools available for everyone. The Multichannel Analysis tool can evaluate thousands of market data, providing them to analysts so they can make timely decisions. Also, IntelMarkets has an AI-based trading bot that investors can use to mirror strategies, predict market trends, etc.

The most striking feature of IntelMarkets is its ability to operate on two chains, Ethereum and Solana. This allows a trader to choose based on their needs. Ethereum offers access to smart contracts and liquidity pools, while Solana is known for fast and cheap transactions.

Final Thoughts

The current relative decline in Bitcoin’s value has affected the price movement of Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). However, IntelMarkets is making waves as one of the best coins to invest in. Analysts forecast the price of INTL could rise by 11x soon.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

