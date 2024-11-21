Best Crypto ICOs To Buy This December For 100X Gains

The global crypto market has reached an astonishing $3.2 trillion according to CoinGecko, a new record that shows how big the potential is for cryptocurrencies.

Also, the crypto fear & greed index is at 83 out of 100, indicating extreme greed among investors which hints at how bullish the market is at the moment.

However, with over 15,000 coins available it seems hard to find the right one to invest in as lots of them fail to meet even the basic expectations.

Investors have found that early participation often grants the best returns that’s why they are stocking up on the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).

Let’s check out the reasons below.

Best Crypto ICOs To Buy This December – Detailed Analysis

Now, let’s take an in-depth look into these coins separately.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Leader of the Layer-2 Meme Coin Revolution As It Raises Nearly $40 Million

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is going to be in the history books as this already successful presale is off to set yet another milestone.

This token is nearing the $40 million achievement and is setting the standards for all upcoming projects.

Even though it always had big momentum since the ICO launch, the news about the presale ending in 23 days has boosted the FOMO, and whale investors started pouring in.

Especially with endorsements from the famous ClayBro, who has been a vocal supporter of this project, highlighting how it could be the best ICO to buy this December.

It’s no surprise that this project is getting lots of attention as it brings massive innovations to the table.

As the first ever meme coin to have a Layer-2 blockchain specifically tailored for all users looking to have a reliable and safe network.

This new “Pepe Chain” solves all issues that investors have with Ethereum such as scalability, transaction costs, and speeds.

All of these problems have plagued traders who are now able to bypass all the hassle thanks to this new blockchain.

What is also interesting it’s the dedication of the team behind this project to expand and enhance this network.

Most recently, third-party creators can develop their own projects on the Pepe Chain thanks to the new “Pump Pad” feature. All you need to do is head on to the official website and with just two clicks, materialize your idea.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Introduces The First Ever Unified Token Staking With Its MemeVault Platform

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is shaping the way investors see staking as it offers new possibilities with its MemeVault ecosystem.