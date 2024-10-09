Best Coins For Crypto Staking For October 2024: Up to 5%

The coins for crypto staking offered by SunCrypto Trading Platform start from 1.25% APY to 5% APY. Silimar to other crypto exchange competitors like CoinDCX and Binance offering crypto stakes at 3-4% and more APY. SunCrypto is a flexible and reliable platform of coins for crypto staking, where you can find all popular coins in public demand. All crypto staking in our rankings were collected, verified, and available to open as of Oct. 01, 2024.

Every business week, we publish SunCrypto’s crypto weekly report about market fluctuations of the week. Below, you'll find all the information about available tokens or coins for crypto staking.

The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, announced a 0.5% point reduction in its benchmark interest rate, marking the US central bank's first rate cut in over four years. Bitcoin surges over 2% as US Fed cuts interest rate by 0.5% in first reduction since 2020. The decision comes just months before the November presidential election.

Top Crypto Staking Coins Price—January 2024 to Present

The top coins for crypto staking on the SunCrypto Trading Platform are listed below in order of provided APY, where more than one crypto coin has the same rate, we've ranked accounts by those requiring the smallest minimum ongoing balance, and if the same there as well, we list the tied cryptocurrencies alphabetically.

Important: Note that some crypto exchanges call their staking accounts "crypto funding" accounts. Crypto funding accounts in crypto are periodic payments between traders holding long and short positions. They help keep the market balanced by ensuring that contract prices stay in line with real-time market values, functioning like a small fee to maintain fairness between buyers and sellers.

ApeCoin (APE), Staking - 3% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 3%

Investment Limit: 5 APE to 4,000 APE

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: The original BAYC collection was developed by Yuga Labs. The company was founded in February 2021 by a group of pseudonymous members: Greg Solano or “Gargamel”, Wylie Aronow or “Gordon Goner”, and co-founder engineers Kerem Atalay or “Emperor Tomato Ketchup” and Zeshan Ali or “Sass”. Nicole Muniz is the currency CEO of Yuga Labs.

Axie Infinity (AXS), Staking - 3% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 3%

Investment Limit: 1 AXS to 500 AXS

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: Axie Infinity was launched in 2018 by Vietnamese gaming studio Sky Mavis and was co-founded by Trung Thanh Nguyen and Aleksander Larsen.

Binance Coin (BNB), Staking - 1.25% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 1.25%

Investment Limit: 0.1BNB to 50 BNB

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: Binance Coin was created in July 2017. It initially worked on the Ethereum blockchain with the token ERC-20 before it became the native currency of Binance’s blockchain, the Binance Chain founded by Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

Core DAO (CORE), Staking - 2.50% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 2.50%

Investment Limit: 5 CORE to 500 CORE

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: Core DAO was created by developers and contributors, including Brendon Sedo and CJ Reim, and launched in January 2023. While the main development team currently manages Core DAO, the community's goal is to eventually take over its governance.

Cosmos (ATOM), Staking - 3% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 3%

Investment Limit: 1 ATOM to 1,000 ATOM

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: Jae Kwon and Ethan Buchman co-founded the Cosmos network in 2014, creating the Tendermint consensus algorithm that powers Cosmos. They later wrote the Cosmos white paper and released the software in 2019.

Internet Computer (ICP), Staking - 2% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 2%

Investment Limit: 3 ICP to 700 ICP

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: In early 2016, the Internet Computer came as an idea conceived by Dominic Williams, the chief scientist and founder of DFINITY. DFINITY is a non-profit organisation that developed and managed the Internet Computer project for five years before its official launch.

Polygon (POL), Staking - 2% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 2%

Investment Limit: 10 POL to 15,000 POL

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: Polygon was launched in 2017 to solve Ethereum’s issues with scalability and usability. Originally called Matic Network, Polygon is a layer-2 solution designed to enable fast and low-cost transactions on Ethereum while maintaining security and decentralisation.

Polkadot (DOT), Staking - 5% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 5%

Investment Limit: 2 DOT to 515 DOT

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: Polkadot was founded in 2016 by Gavin Wood (who co-founded Ethereum), along with Peter Czaban and Robert Habermeier. Wood is well-known for creating Solidity, the programming language developers use to build decentralised apps (dapps) on Ethereum.

Solana (SOL), Staking - 2% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 2%

Investment Limit: 5 SOL to 5,000 SOL

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: Solana is named after a small coastal city in Southern California, it is the brainchild of software developer Anatoly Yakovenko. He first proposed this innovative blockchain in 2017, and Solana launched in March 2020. Today SOL has become a popular crypto, ranking as the 5th largest coin by total market capitalization.

Terra (LUNA), Staking - 2%APY

Annual Payment Yield: 2%

Investment Limit: 3 LUNA to 15000 LUNA

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: The Terra project was created in 2018 by Terraform Labs, a startup co-founded by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin. Terra was best known for its stablecoin and its reserve cryptocurrency, LUNA. Terra is a blockchain platform used for creating stablecoins, which are designed to keep a stable value using algorithms.

Terra Classic (LUNC), Staking - 2.5% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 2.5%

Investment Limit: 10,000 LUNC to 11,00,00,000 LUNC

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: Terra Classic (LUNC) is the native token of the original Terra blockchain. The Terra project, started by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin in January 2018, aimed to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrencies by creating a decentralized payment network.

Tron (TRX), Staking - 3% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 3%

Investment Limit: 100 TRX to 50,000 TRX

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: TRON was founded by Justin Sun in 2017, with the TRON Foundation established in Singapore in July of that year. The foundation raised $70 million through an initial coin offering (ICO) before China banned digital tokens.

Zilliqa (ZIL), Staking - 2% APY

Annual Payment Yield: 2%

Investment Limit: 350 ZIL to 1,38,735 ZIL

Time Duration: 7 days, 14 days, 21 days and 28 days

Overview: In June 2017, Zilliqa was founded by Amrit Kumar and Xinshu Don, In March 2018, The testnet went live, In January 2019: The Zilliqa mainnet was launched and In 2020, tokens were moved to the Zilliqa mainnet during a token swap, making Zilliqa an independent blockchain with its native token.

