Batch 22 Sold Out! — BlockDAG’s Price Jumps As Testnet Goes Live; SHIB & LINK Shows Bullish Signals

Explore the future of top crypto assets: BlockDAG's Testnet launch impact on presale & its ROI potential, along with SHIB’s bullish signals & Chainlink’s forecast.

Testnet Is Live
As we approach the last quarter of 2024, top crypto assets like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are generating serious buzz, with each poised for major moves.

SHIB is eyeing a 40% breakout after a lengthy consolidation, while the latest Chainlink forecast points to a 3x to 5x surge by 2025 as it cements its role in decentralized finance. But this year’s real deal is BlockDAG.

Its recent Testnet launch has unveiled cutting-edge technology, leading analysts to project an extraordinary ROI for early BDAG holders. With rapid adoption and surge in demand, BDAG’s price has jumped to $0.0192, making BlockDAG one of the best long-term cryptos in the market.

SHIB’s Bullish Signals Hint at Potential 40% Rally

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing bullish signals after a seven-week consolidation phase, with indicators suggesting a potential breakout. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks net inflows, has remained positive since July, highlighting investor optimism. This momentum, coupled with SHIB’s stable 32% adoption rate, points to strong demand. Analysts note that if SHIB breaches the $0.00001462 resistance level, it could rally up to 40%, reaching $0.00001961.

However, failure to overcome this barrier may result in continued consolidation or even a reversal. While these signals are promising, SHIB’s ability to sustain growth will depend on market conditions, with a close watch on resistance levels crucial to determining its next move.

Chainlink Forecast Predicts 3x to 5x Growth by 2025

Chainlink (LINK) is expected to see notable growth according to the latest Chainlink forecast, with analysts predicting a potential 3x to 5x increase by 2025. Currently trading at $10.78, LINK could rise to between $30 and $50 as it integrates with more platforms, further solidifying its role in decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract ecosystems.

Chainlink forecast and growth potential
As a key player in bridging real-world data with blockchain, Chainlink’s cross-chain services are driving its utility in DeFi, gaming, and other sectors. While the Chainlink forecast is optimistic, future price movement will depend on sustained market adoption and the continued expansion of its network.

BlockDAG’s Testnet Launch Drives Presale Growth

BlockDAG’s Testnet launch is a pivotal moment for the project, offering developers and users a hands-on experience with its lightning-fast transactions, decentralization, and robust security.

Holders who have purchased 7,500+ coins can now migrate their coins from devnet to Testnet, allowing them to engage directly with the platform’s powerful features, including real-time transaction tracking and EVM support. This milestone reinforces BlockDAG’s credibility and sets the stage for its broader adoption and competition within the blockchain space.

Blockdag
This technical achievement has further fueled excitement around the ongoing presale. Batch 22 has sold out and the recent move to Batch 23 has pushed sales to over 13.1 billion BDAG coins. So far, the presale has raised $75 million, bringing BlockDAG closer to its $600 million target. The price has surged to $0.0192, up from just $0.001 in batch 1—a remarkable 1,820% increase. Early holders are seeing significant returns, fueling interest in the project.

The growing enthusiasm is grounded in BlockDAG’s potential for long-term gains. Analysts predict a 30,000x ROI, thanks to its robust technology, low transaction fees, and seamless experience for decentralised applications and NFTs. BDAG’s value is expected to soar as adoption rises, positioning early holders to benefit greatly from its future growth.

Closing Insights

Shiba Inu and Chainlink continue to show promise, with SHIB hinting at a potential breakout and Chainlink gaining traction in decentralized finance. However, BlockDAG captures the real attention. Its Testnet is live, and its presale—already the largest and fastest in crypto history—has raised $75 million, with BDAG coin prices soaring to $0.0192 in batch 23 from just $0.001 in batch 1.

Experts are predicting a staggering 30,000x ROI, fueled by BlockDAG’s innovative technology and increasing adoption. Among the top crypto assets, BlockDAG’s rapid ascent positions it as a compelling opportunity for extraordinary long-term returns.

Learn More About BlockDAG:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

