As Bitcoin's value soars beyond $60,000, the goal for smaller coins to hit $1 might seem less important. But reaching that $1 milestone is critical for scaling up to $5 and then $20, turning early buyers into millionaires.
BlockDAG (BDAG), the newest player in the crypto arena, is on a fast track with forecasts suggesting it will reach $1 by 2025. This projection puts BlockDAG way ahead of TRON, which has only peaked at $0.30 so far.
TRON has earned substantial market trust. However, the big question remains: will its established reputation be enough to beat BlockDAG to the $1 level? In today’s quick-changing environment, capturing attention, adapting swiftly, and a bit of buzz is crucial — traits that BlockDAG seems to possess abundantly.
A Challenging Path for TRON’s Price
Although TRON has made its mark in the crypto market by emphasizing decentralized entertainment apps, the $1 goal still seems far away. Right now, the price of TRON is about $0.1078, showing a decline over the last week—a reflection of a larger market downturn.
Despite its significant market value of over $9 billion, TRX has only once hit a peak of $0.30—six years back. Recent sell-offs, driven by general market doubts, indicate that TRON’s price might have a hard time reaching $1 soon. A possible increase might happen after the Bitcoin halving, but even this might not be enough to push TRX to the $1 mark before BlockDAG.
Can BlockDAG Continue to Build on its Success?
BlockDAG has exploded onto the crypto scene, quickly reaching one goal after another. The pursuit of $1 has been a goal from the start for this cryptocurrency, a target many believe it will hit by 2025.
Now priced at $0.022, BlockDAG has already sold 14.8 billion coins and gathered a remarkable $112.5 million from its presale, now in its 25th batch. Early supporters have seen gains as high as 2100%, showing fast growth and strong confidence in the project.
On the other hand, TRON, established seven years ago, has yet to break past $0.30 despite its longer presence in the market and large market value. BlockDAG’s steady progress on its roadmap and rapid presale achievements show a speed that outpaces many older cryptocurrencies.
Unlike some projects that might fade as time passes, BlockDAG continues to expand and draw in crypto enthusiasts and traders aiming for big returns. BlockDAG has kept the focus of traders and developers, keeping a step ahead of other cryptocurrencies. If this momentum continues, BlockDAG could not only reach but also surpass the $1 level.
Which Crypto Has More Edge?
TRON has long held an advantage over BlockDAG because it had more time to gain support and trust within the industry. However, age doesn't always win the race, as traders are often drawn to the newest, brightest projects promising quick gains.
In just over 7 months, BlockDAG has offered early adopters a notable ROI, while TRON’s price floats around $0.10 and hasn’t climbed past $0.30 in 6 years. What catches buyers' eyes is BlockDAG’s ability to build and keep relationships within the broader crypto community.
BlockDAG has set a low price point for entry, keeping its coin at an attractive price, and has successfully rolled out its testnet. With notable partnerships, promotions, and a complete website makeover, BlockDAG creatively rewards its community each month, continuously attracting more traders.
This is an area where TRON may have fallen behind, through no fault of its own. TRON came onto the scene in an unstable market still struggling to convince the financial sector of crypto’s value—a hurdle BlockDAG hasn't faced to this degree in 2024.
Final Analysis on Who Will Reach $1 First?
The reality is that BlockDAG entered a more forgiving market, only needing to prove its worth as a decentralized currency. This advantage has supercharged its growth. Therefore, in the dash to $1, BlockDAG not only has better timing but also excels in executing its presale, always keeping its community in the spotlight.
As BlockDAG continues to gain rapid acceptance, an increasing number of traders are moving towards it, propelling its growth even further. Sadly, this also means leaving TRON behind.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.