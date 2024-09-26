Stellar (XLM) is on the upswing after a significant 10.25% fall last month, while Sui (SUI) maintains a strong double increase in price this year, despite a recent leveling off in gains.
In a sector where breakthroughs are celebrated, BlockDAG has made a notable splash, selling out 22 of its 45 presale batches and delivering a jaw-dropping 1820% ROI to its early buyers. With over $76.2 million racked up in presale revenues and backed by two of the largest partnerships in the crypto sphere, BlockDAG seems destined for major exchange listings soon, a move that could see potential long-term returns skyrocket to as much as 20,000x.
This article delves into the performances of Stellar, SUI, and BlockDAG, guiding traders to discern the most viable opportunities.
Stellar’s Unexpected Rebound: A Sign of Revival?
Recently, Stellar (XLM) has hinted at a recovery, moving past the critical $0.89 resistance to reach $0.0911 after nearly a 2% gain in a single day.
This positive trend also ignited a 23.22% increase in trading volume, signaling a boost in investor confidence. Though Stellar remains below its longer-term moving averages, it has surpassed important levels on shorter time scales. The MACD indicator shows positive momentum, suggesting that Stellar could soon test the $0.1057 resistance if the uptrend continues.
SUI’s Market Stagnation: Is There Still Potential for a Rally?
Sui (SUI) continues to establish its presence in the crypto market with a solid 2x price increase this year, although it has recently plateaued, still trading below its 2023 ICO price.
Yet, Sui stands out as one of the few blockchain platforms outside the top ten that has retained a dedicated user base. It recently achieved a significant 20% increase, sparking measured optimism among its investors about its capacity to climb into the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Why BlockDAG Might Soon Feature on Top Crypto Exchanges
BlockDAG is creating significant buzz, having achieved a level of success rare in the crypto world. Within just a few months, it has fully sold out 22 of its 45 presale batches. Early adopters who acquired BDAG at the introductory price of $0.001 are now enjoying an incredible 1820% return, with the price currently at $0.0192 in the latest batch. These impressive presale results suggest that top exchanges could soon welcome BlockDAG.
BlockDAG’s high-profile soccer endorsements, cutting-edge technology, and recent testnet launch support this prediction. The network has secured multi-million-dollar agreements with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. On the tech front, BlockDAG excels with its innovative blend of blockchain and Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, offering a balance of speed, security, and decentralization—areas where even top players like Bitcoin and Ethereum find challenges.
If BlockDAG achieves listings on major exchanges, the impact could be transformative. Increased visibility would enhance liquidity, attract institutional traders, and bolster overall confidence in the project.
Experts are already forecasting substantial returns, drawing new buyers rapidly. Some have purchased up to $2.5 million, rapidly depleting the latest batch. At $0.0192 per coin, this might be the last chance to secure BDAG at a lower price before it surges again.
Closing Thoughts
As Stellar recovers from its recent dip and Sui shows robust performance despite market challenges, BlockDAG stands out as a beacon of success in a crowded field. With an 1820% price surge, notable soccer partnerships, and advanced blockchain technology, BlockDAG is well-positioned for a potential listing on major exchanges that could send its prices and holder returns soaring.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.