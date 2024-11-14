Altcoin Season In Full Swing - SOL, DOGE, And ADA Among Top-Gainers This Week

Altcoin season, or shortly altseason, occurs when the value of altcoins increases faster than the value of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has been rallying during the previous week, but its price increased by 27.22% during this period. On the other hand, the value of Solana (SOL) increased by 32.93% during the same period, and its value now is $206, according to CoinMarketCap.
Meanwhile, the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by 37.31% during the same period, reaching $0.3784. The value of Cardano (ADA) has increased the most, by 78.83%, reaching $0.534. While the altcoin season is in full swing, investors are all over five meme coins on presale, which we will cover in this article!
Top 5 Altcoins To Focus On Now
The long-anticipated bull run is finally here, and there are lots of things to look forward to. Now is the perfect time to make necessary preparations, and investing in cryptos on presale is always the best strategy. These are the meme coins showing genuine potential to bring gains, so add them to your portfolio before it’s too late:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
DogLibre ($DOGL)
We’ll provide the essential details about these meme coins, so let’s get to it!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Best Meme Coin Delivering Pepe Flavor
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) embraces a familiar theme since its main character is Pepe, the most famous frog in the world. However, that is only the beginning because the utility is what makes this project so unique. The $PEPU presale is hitting milestones at a breakneck pace, and it is clear already that this project has massive potential.
The funds raised during the initial coin offering phase will be directed towards launching Pepe Chain, which will be able to handle higher volume capacity. Pump Pad is a feature on this platform that will enable anyone to launch a meme coin in minutes. Besides, there is also an option to apply for grants that can help creators in their mission.
Meanwhile, there will also be a decentralized exchange (DEX), where investors can exchange their tokens, making Pepe Unchained irreplaceable. Out of the total supply of eight billion tokens, 40% is still available at an affordable price. The project raised a record-breaking $28 million, becoming the most successful meme ICO of all time! If you wish to make the most of this project, hurry before the value of $PEPU tokens explodes!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – The Most Wanted Meme Coin For Maximising Profit
Now that the altcoin season is in full swing, the whales are in the best position to utilize their tokens and maximize their profit, but beginners can count on gains, too. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a meme coin that embraces the unified staking of the most popular meme coins and enables investors to stake them on a single platform.
This means that there is a chance to maximize profit while enjoying security and transparency along the way. Buying $STARS tokens now during the presale phase is an opportunity to get them while their price is still affordable, and staking them brings 467% APY. The total supply of these tokens is 42,069,696,969, and 20% of them are available to early birds.
Many crypto analysts have recognized the potential of this meme coin. One of them is Crypto Dealer, which has almost 100,000 subscribers on YouTube and has classified Crypto All-Stars as a crypto giant. Don’t waste any time - join this popular presale in time and enjoy massive gains soon!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Bird Meme Coin Introducing Vote-2-Earn Mechanism
The main appeal of crypto projects lies in their decentralized approach. However, Flockerz ($FLOCK) goes a step further. Instead of having a few people make decisions regarding the future of this project, all the community members will have a chance to do so.
The only condition that investors should fulfill is to buy this project's native token, which will allow them to enjoy all the perks. The $FLOCK holders can share their point of view regarding the direction in which the project will develop and all the other essential decisions about this meme coin.
When it comes to tokenomics, there will be 12 billion $FLOCK tokens in total, and 20% of the tokens are allocated to the ongoing presale. So far, Flockerz presale has generated more than $1,6 million, and the price of $FLOCK tokens is poised to explode after the listings, so secure your tokens before that happens!
4. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – Meme Coin Drawing Investors In Virtual Elections
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) is a project that embraces all the tension surrounding the US elections and turns it into a satirical gamified project worth investors’ attention. Two candidates, Trump and Harris, transform into robotic creatures ready to fight for supremacy.
Choosing one or the other will allow investors to enjoy different APYs, but it is also a chance to play on both sides without serious consequences. Plenty of interesting events, such as airdrops, weekly debates, and various other incentives, make this project extremely interesting.
With all the interesting features, the amount raised so far, which goes beyond $480k, shows the undeniable interest of crypto investors in securing their tokens. There will be 54 billion tokens in circulation, and with the strategic allocation, the long-term growth of the project is certain.
Out of all these tokens, 40% are currently available to early investors who can buy their $DUM tokens at a more affordable price. If you wish to join them, there is no better time than the present!
5. DogLibre ($DOGL) – Creative Meme Coin Focusing On Resolving Real Issue
The dog is truly a man’s best friend. However, the injustice that affects them results in numerous stray dogs across the globe. DogLibre ($DOGL) is a meme coin project aiming to resolve this issue by using blockchain power. This project is fully transparent, and it will use memes' potency to attract the attention of people who love dogs.
This project's appeal lies in its combination of fun and the possibility of earning while making an impact in the real world. The $DOGL token is the project's native token, and it will allow investors to earn rewards through the user-friendly ecosystem of NFT gamification.
This project will also make dog adoption easier. The walk2earn mechanism is another feature that will make things interesting. The maximum token supply will be 500T, and 8% of the tokens are available now during the presale phase. The entire project is oriented towards better dog care while benefiting the investors as well.
Conclusion
The only way for investors to maximize their gains during the altcoin season is to enrich their portfolios with cryptos on presale showing genuine growth potential. This is important because their prices are very affordable during the initial coin offering phase. In addition, it is the perfect opportunity to monitor the project’s growth over time.
$PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $DUM, and $DOGL are the most wanted meme coins on presale because each brings something different to the market. Their presales are extremely popular, and the investments keep pouring in, so make sure you secure your tokens in time!
