Altcoin Season In Full Swing - SOL, DOGE, And ADA Among Top-Gainers This Week

Altcoin season, or shortly altseason, occurs when the value of altcoins increases faster than the value of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has been rallying during the previous week, but its price increased by 27.22% during this period. On the other hand, the value of Solana (SOL) increased by 32.93% during the same period, and its value now is $206, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by 37.31% during the same period, reaching $0.3784. The value of Cardano (ADA) has increased the most, by 78.83%, reaching $0.534. While the altcoin season is in full swing, investors are all over five meme coins on presale, which we will cover in this article!

Top 5 Altcoins To Focus On Now

The long-anticipated bull run is finally here, and there are lots of things to look forward to. Now is the perfect time to make necessary preparations, and investing in cryptos on presale is always the best strategy. These are the meme coins showing genuine potential to bring gains, so add them to your portfolio before it’s too late:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Flockerz ($FLOCK) FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) DogLibre ($DOGL)

We’ll provide the essential details about these meme coins, so let’s get to it!

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Best Meme Coin Delivering Pepe Flavor