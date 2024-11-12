ADA Bulls Awakening, Here's Why Cardano Price Might Be Ready To Soar

Cardano managed to increase in value after the election. This was the aftermath of an election. The coin went up 8% over 24 hours and is now hovering around 0.3587, with some activity in the markets. A rally of optimism over the shift to pro-crypto leadership in the White House alongside Cardano’s community support is indeed a good sign for ADA. The price is currently approaching a key resistance at $0.38. If ADA can get through this area, a great deal of analysts believe that a new target has been identified with the potential to create a further rally, with this target being around 0.75. Achieving that target would show how resilient Cardano is and how it can take advantage of the changing regulatory environment, making it a coin worth keeping an eye on in the near term. One other reason for Cardano’s strength lies in its long-term focus on constant growth of its blockchain developments, including building more network capacity for higher transaction volume, speed, and lower transaction costs. Such mid- and long-term focuses not only enhance Cardano’s value proposition but also allow it to build a loyal investor base. With great market conditions and a decent technical setup, ADA is in a strong position to take advantage of bullish sentiments, pushing it nearer to the upper levels over the coming months, which is promising.