7 Crypto Presales You Need to Know Before the Next Crypto Bull Run Takes Off

The cryptocurrency market is evolving rapidly, and with the next crypto bull run just around the corner, multiple promising projects offer exceptional presale opportunities. Whether you are an experienced investor or a newcomer, these 7 crypto presales can potentially deliver significant returns. Aureal One, DexBoss among others holds a prominent scope to be the next big bet for you with the technologies, advancement and experience they are providing at the given cost.

Coins to look for before next crypto bull run

Aureal One (DLUME) DexBoss (DEBO) 5th Scape (5SCAPE) The Graph (GRT) Elrond (EGLD) Immutable X (IMX) Sologenic (SOLO)

Here, we will explore these innovative 7 coins in more detail to understand why these cryptos are best to look for before the next crypto bull run takes off.

1. Aureal One (DLUME)

Aureal One (DLUME) is an up-and-coming star in blockchain gaming and the metaverse. The recent trend of gaming experiences moving to a blockchain-based ecosystem presents a very good opportunity for Aureal One to take advantage of other chains’ lack of presale prices and potential for exponential growth. The presale period of Aureal One begins with initial prices as low as $0.00428082 per token, so early investors can buy DLUME tokens at an extremely low price.

The project seeks to fundamentally change how the gaming industry operates with a powerful, scalable blockchain solution with zero gas fees and lightning-fast transactions. Aureal One isn’t just a blockchain; it’s an entire ecosystem built around next-gen games like Clash of Tiles and DarkLume powered by DLUME tokens. Aureal One could be the next crypto to explode: its token will have a 10X return on investment once listed, and the blockchain gaming industry is growing mainstream.

2. DexBoss (DEBO)

Investors should watch another crypto presale, DexBoss (DEBO). Its user-friendly design, plethora of token listings, and fiat-to-crypto boarding make it easier for both newbies and experienced investors to access DeFi.

Within the DexBoss ecosystem, the native token is called DEBO and is the driving force of transactions. Investors in DexBoss will have great upside potential, potentially 15x, as presale begins at just $0.01 per token and is expected to rise to $0.15 upon listing. Earnings in a DEX pass like Bitcoin earnings. Early participants will enjoy long-term value with the innovative deflationary model used in the platform with token buybacks and burns. DexBoss is one of those next cryptos to explode as it makes decentralized DeFi simple for the masses.

3. 5th Scape (5SCAPE)

As a game for VR gaming enthusiasts and blockchain investors, the 5th Scape (5SCAPE) is a very exciting project. It is a blockchain-based platform mixing immersive VR gaming with luring VR gaming, whereby users join hands with intelligent pieces of software to buy or sell things in 3D spaces. One of the VR experiences eligible here is MMA, which has high-quality soundtracks on the platform to immerse the user even more.

5th Scape is on presale with a spread across 3 rounds, with rates increasing and at prices already looking to go 8 figures within the 2 groups it is the project is carving out a space for itself in the VR and Cryptocurrency sector. Being a clear vision guy and an innovative approach to gaming, 5th Scape is making quick progress into becoming a major standout project in the next crypto-to-explode space.

4. The Graph (GRT)

The graph provides a decentralized protocol for developers to access blockchain data quickly. With the decentralized web (Web3) becoming increasingly popular, The Graph is helping developers query data from several blockchains rapidly without friction. The DeFi community has already been a fan, supporting Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aragon, among other projects.

The Graph can potentially change how Web3 developers interact with blockchain data by focusing on building a decentralized data layer for Web3 applications. As demand for decentralized apps soars, The Graph could quite well be one of the next cryptos to explode—the project is already seeing strong growth. The Graph’s approach to Web3 data indexing is unique and promises long-term success.

5. Elrond (EGLD)

Another exciting coin that can be a pivot player in the coming crypto bull run is Elrond (EGLD). Elrond was built to solve the scalability issues present in earlier blockchain solutions, providing a highly secure and scalable platform for decentralized applications (dApps), enterprise level solutions, and digital assets.

The Elrond design implements innovations like Adaptive State Sharding and Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus to provide throughput, latency and transaction costs scaled to serve at large scale. Already, it has made a splash in the burgeoning blockchain community, with quite a few companies partnering up with companies that are leading the pack in the blockchain space and the enterprise space. Looking at the growing demand for built for scalability crypto solutions, Elrond could quickly become the next crypto to explode with strong returns for early investors.

6. Immutable X (IMX)

With NFTs on the forefront, Immutable X (IMX) is quickly coming together as the number one choice for a gas-free and scalable layer two platform for NFT minting and trading. Immutable X is built on Ethereum and delivers instant finality and zero gas fees for NFTs, meaning it’s easy and affordable for creators and collectors to interact with digital assets.

Immutable X has already been embraced by the larger NFT space, and with all of this momentum ongoing, it is poised to be right at the forefront of digital collectible development. As demand for NFTs and gas-free solutions only grows, Immutable X could be one of the next cryptos to explode.

7. Sologenic (SOLO)

Billed as a decentralized platform for tokenizing Traditional Assets, including ETFs, Stocks, and Commodities, on the XRPL (XRP Ledger), Sologenic (SOLO) is both a cryptocurrency and a blockchain platform. In the ever-changing world of finance, Sologenic looks to close the gap between traditional financial markets and the blockchain by allowing users to trade real-world assets directly on the blockchain.

Sologenic focuses on asset tokenization and addresses growing demand for decentralized financial products. It could soon be the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market. On the presale side, investors who track in early could make tremendous gains when Sologenic becomes mainstream.

Conclusion

As we’re starting to see the next crypto bull run, following in the footsteps of the last couple of token launches, it is the best time to buy into the exciting crypto presale of Aureal One. Regardless if you are digging into blockchain gaming, decentralized finance, NFT solutions, or traditional asset tokenization, all listed projects offer ways for investors to lock in early-stage positions ahead of the general market taking notoriety but at the presale price and future growth opportunities, Aureal One is bound to grow in future.

Whether you’re into the next crypto to explode or not, you don’t want to miss these presales. This is the time to act before the next bull run kicks off.