BlockDAG is rapidly becoming a headline-grabber in the world of cryptocurrencies, and rightfully so. This innovator is merging the best features of established tech like Bitcoin's security with the speed of newer systems such as Kaspa, all enabled by its advanced Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. And the excitement doesn't end there. To date, the currency has raised over $76.1 million and is in its 23rd presale batch.