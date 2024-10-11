2024 Bull Run: Here’s What’s Stopping Bitcoin (BTC) From Reaching $100K, This Altcoin Will Skyrocket 2,500% When It Happens

As the 2024 bull run approaches, Bitcoin (BTC) faces hurdles like regulatory uncertainties and increasing competition, which may prevent it from hitting the $100,000 mark. In contrast, altcoin RXS is poised for explosive growth, with predictions of a staggering 2,500% surge when market conditions stabilize. Bitcoin (BTC) experiences many struggles which stop its price surge to $100K. One most important factor is the prevailing regulatory norms. One huge factor is the prevailing regulatory environment. Moreover, the increased scrutiny from governments will also create uncertainty for crypto users, leading to market hesitance. In addition, the volatility of BTC's price and the potential for sudden price drops can deter institutional investment, which is crucial for sustained price surges. Another obstacle lies in the growing competition from other digital assets and blockchain technologies. As new projects pop in, few offerings enable features and scalability, and BTC's dominance can be threatened. More so, factors like inflation rates and interest rates could influence users' sentiment and risk appetite. Until these problems are addressed, BTC could struggle to maintain the momentum needed to reach that coveted $100,000 milestone.