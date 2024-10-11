2024 Bull Run: Here’s What’s Stopping Bitcoin (BTC) From Reaching $100K, This Altcoin Will Skyrocket 2,500% When It Happens

As the 2024 bull run approaches, Bitcoin (BTC) faces hurdles like regulatory uncertainties and increasing competition, which may prevent it from hitting the $100,000 mark. In contrast, altcoin RXS is poised for explosive growth, with predictions of a staggering 2,500% surge when market conditions stabilize. Bitcoin (BTC) experiences many struggles which stop its price surge to $100K. One most important factor is the prevailing regulatory norms. One huge factor is the prevailing regulatory environment. Moreover, the increased scrutiny from governments will also create uncertainty for crypto users, leading to market hesitance. In addition, the volatility of BTC's price and the potential for sudden price drops can deter institutional investment, which is crucial for sustained price surges. Another obstacle lies in the growing competition from other digital assets and blockchain technologies. As new projects pop in, few offerings enable features and scalability, and BTC's dominance can be threatened. More so, factors like inflation rates and interest rates could influence users' sentiment and risk appetite. Until these problems are addressed, BTC could struggle to maintain the momentum needed to reach that coveted $100,000 milestone.
Rexas Finance (RXS) Will Skyrocket 2,500%
Rexas Finance is the user's gateway to the future of asset management. Rexas Finance enables users to own or tokenize digitally any real-world asset, from real estate to commodities, on a worldwide scale. With Rexas Finance, users can gain a market with endless asset investment opportunities.
Rexas Token Builder: It is normally used to tokenize their real-world assets and commodities. To make it easy for individuals to get digital ownership and offer access to the global market.
Rexas Launchpad: This feature helps the asset owners raise funds for their tokenized assets, offering liquidity and new investment options for the crypto users.
Rexas Estate: The project’s one of the most exciting features is Rexas Estate which enables crypto users to co-own the real-world assets and earn passive income in stablecoins.
Rexas GenAI & DeFi: It is mainly utilized by artists who can use Rexas GenAI to develop and tokenize digital artworks, while Rexas DeFi allows users to swap digital assets across multiple networks with ease.
Rexas Treasury: A multi-chain yield optimizer that enables users to earn compound interest on their crypto deposits, which adds one more layer of financial utility to the project.
Rexas Finance began the presale of the native token RXS on September 8, 2024. The total supply of RXS tokens is 1 billion. Rexas project has raised over $2.75M until now, with the third stage of presale over. This presale event is important for the platform as it allows early investors to engage in what might turn into a revolutionary solution for RWA tokenization. With all the features and developments Rexas Finance has all the potential to soon surge over 2,500%.
