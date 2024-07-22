Hub4Business

XRP Surges Over 40% In 7 Days - Confidence In Cryptocurrencies Growing Rapidly

With one of the top-performing crypto assets recovering nearly half of its value in a week, the cryptocurrency market is regaining momentum, led by these standout performers.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
As the crypto market rebounds from the recent downtrend, one of the top-performing assets, XRP (XRP), has regained over 40% of its value in the past week, now trading at around $0.62.

This bullish comeback has restored confidence in crypto among investors, with most of them now seeking new assets to skyrocket their portfolios.

According to various sources, these emerging ICOs might be the best options amid the current bullish momentum – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT).

Let’s check them out and see why this is the case!

XRP Soars Over 40% in a Week Amid Bullish Market Trend – New ICOs Could Easily Surpass It in Profits in the Following Weeks

XRP has surged over 40% in the past week, briefly reaching $0.62, a level last seen in March. This remarkable recovery is part of a broader market uptrend, with XRP experiencing nearly a 10% increase in the last 24 hours alone.

Investor confidence is rising, as indicated by heightened trading activity and positive sentiment tracked by Santiment. Experts highlight a potential "historic breakout," with XRP forming a bullish pennant pattern for seven years.

XRP price surge
Additionally, breaking the Relative Strength Index (RSI) resistance level suggests further upward movement. With traders and investors closely monitoring, XRP might be on the verge of another significant rally.

For those seeking massive returns, attention is also turning to new presale meme coins like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT).

Let’s check out the details.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — Innovative Layer 2 Solution Makes Trading More Sophisticated by Solving Typical Blockchain Issues

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is an innovative meme coin that combines the famous Pepe the Frog meme with a Layer 2 blockchain, improving transaction speed and reducing fees. The $PEPU token fuels the entire Pepe Unchained ecosystem, supporting staking, trading, and integration with decentralized applications (dApps).

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
One of the platform's key features is its double staking rewards, appealing to investors looking for massive returns. The presale offers 20% of the total token supply, with additional allocations designated for staking, marketing, liquidity, project financing, and chain inventory.

By leveraging a Layer 2 blockchain, Pepe Unchained provides faster and more affordable transactions compared to Ethereum's Layer 1, making it suitable for both high-volume traders and everyday users. The presale has generated significant interest, surpassing the $4 million milestone in record time.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) — New Contender Arriving As the Official Meme Coin of the 2024 Olympics

The Meme Games ($MGMES) token adds a unique twist to meme coins by incorporating a 2024 Olympics theme. During the presale, investors can select avatars from popular meme coins such as Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett, or Turbo and compete for a 25% bonus on their purchases.

Meme Games ($MGMES)
The presale price is set at $0.009 per token, meaning a $90 investment will secure 10,000 $MGMES tokens. This is the lowest price point available before the token launches on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on September 10th, coinciding with the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Participants in The Meme Games can also benefit from high-yield staking opportunities during the presale, positioning themselves for potential gains when $MGMES becomes available on the market.

WienerAI ($WAI) — Introducing an AI-Driven Trading Bot for Smarter Investment Decisions with Real-Time Analytics

WienerAI ($WAI) is a distinctive presale meme coin that combines elements of a dog, a sausage, and artificial intelligence. Built as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers real use and fosters strong community involvement.

WienerAI leverages advanced AI for market predictions, helping users in making informed trading decisions. Its platform features a user-friendly interface for smooth, fee-free DEX transactions, along with MEV protection to guard against bot frontrunning.

WienerAI ($WAI)
The presale now nears the $8 million mark, generating major hype in the crypto community. The project motivates long-term holding with high APY rates and has allocated 30% of its 69 billion tokens for presale and 20% for staking rewards.

PlayDoge ($PLAY) — A Play-to-Earn Platform Delivering Fun Experiences and Real-World Earning Potential with Exclusive Rewards

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain, merging Tamagotchi-like virtual pets with a play-to-earn model.

Users earn $PLAY tokens by taking care of their pets and engaging in activities such as feeding and playing mini-games, which feature nostalgic 8-bit side-scrolling adventures. The platform also offers dynamic staking rewards and a leaderboard system where top players receive additional tokens and rewards.

PlayDoge ($PLAY)
The presale raised over $5.7 million, with 50% of the 9.4 billion tokens allocated. The remaining tokens are designated for community rewards, liquidity, marketing, project funding, and staking initiatives.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) — Wild West P2E Adventure Shakes Up Meme Coin Market with Exciting Presale

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) combines the excitement of meme coins with a Wild West theme, featuring intense duels and thrilling gameplay.

It fosters a strong community spirit through campfire storytelling sessions and Token Governance Roundups, where users share their adventures and participate in decision-making processes.

The Lucky Lasso Lottery adds another layer of engagement by offering substantial prize opportunities. The ongoing presale has already amassed an impressive $690,000.

The Bottom Line

As the crypto market shows signs of recovery with the recent bullish trend, one of the tokens leading the way is the XRP (XRP) which has regained over 40% over the past week.

This has ignited major excitement around crypto assets, with traders now searching for the next big token that could 100x their investments.

Specifically, presale projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) are attracting attention due to their innovative concepts and technology, which could lead to explosive gains.

Now is an ideal opportunity to participate early in these presales and secure your first batch of tokens at affordable rates, before they get listed and skyrocket!

