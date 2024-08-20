WIF, PEPE, MOG, And Other Memes In Free Fall - Meme Coin ICOs Hit New Milestones

The values of many meme coins dipped significantly on Friday. The value of WIF dropped by 4.93%, marking a drop of more than 24% during the last seven days. On the other hand, PEPE’s value decreased by 4.78%, and there was a 14% drop during the past week. Meanwhile, MOG’s value decreased by 6.87%, dropping by more than 37% over the week, signaling trouble in paradise. The trend has persisted these past few days, and the dip cannot be ignored. However, during this dip, meme coins on presale performed without issues, hitting new milestones easily. This is why we will cover the best-performing ICOs that are worth investing in now!
6 Meme Coin ICOs Hitting One Milestone After Another
Meme coins have enormous growth potential and are lately under the spotlight. After meme coins like PEPE and DOGE brought huge earnings to early investors, many are now searching for new gems that will help them achieve the same or more. According to the success they are achieving during their presales and the features they are offering, these are the meme coin gems that investors should keep their eye on:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
PlayDoge ($PLAY)
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
Minotaurus ($MTAUR)
Take a closer look at these cryptos to see what kind of features stand behind their enormous success!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Most Popular Meme Coin with More Than $9 Million Raised
Pepe Unchained is a meme coin featuring a well-known character: Pepe the Frog. While the original PEPE dropped in value, the $PEPU presale already raised more than $9,3 million. Because of its utility, Pepe Unchained shows no signs of slowing down. It enables instant bridging between ETH and Pepe Chain and aims to deliver the lowest transactions and highest volume capacity.
Layer 2 powers Pepe Unchained's utility, which is why it may easily become 100 times faster than Ethereum. Eight billion tokens will be in circulation in total, and the careful allocation will enable this ecosystem to flourish in the following period and benefit the investors who have already recognized its growth potential. Its community of followers is growing, so there are more than 11k followers on the X platform and more than 5k Telegram members. Make sure you join them and profit from the expected growth of Pepe Unchained!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Innovative Meme Coin Enabling Investors to Stake 11 Meme Coins
Crypto All-Stars is a groundbreaking meme coin that introduces a new way of staking tokens through First-Ever MemeVault. This platform will serve investors as a hub where they can choose the tokens they want to stake among the 11 currently available. The meme coins that are available are Bonk Coin, Turbo Token, Milady, Pepe, and many others.
As the ecosystem develops and grows, the number of tokens that can be staked will grow, enabling investors to earn even more. The $STARS token is the main element of this interesting project because the investors can earn triple rewards by staking it. The APY that investors can currently enjoy is 2987%, which investors eager to profit from should take advantage of as soon as possible. More than $500k has been raised so far. Secure your $STARS tokens in time, and be at the forefront of innovation!
3. Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Multichain Meme Coin Celebrating Base Jumping
Base Dawgz is a meme coin that catches the attention of crypto enthusiasts right off the bat with its interesting approach. Not only does it introduce well-known meme characters, but it also enables users to jump across various chains for better convenience.
One of the main features that investors can use to create a passive income stream is staking, which currently offers 830% APY. Base Dawgz embraces the share2earn mechanism, incentivizing investors to share the joy of participating in the presale with other crypto enthusiasts. $DAWGZ presale is close to reaching the $3 million milestone, showing undeniable popularity that keeps growing daily. Join the presale and explore the undeniable appeal of $DAWGZ!
4. PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Popular Meme Coin Bringing Tamagotchi Back to Life
PlayDoge is a play2earn meme coin that aims to bite into the market, which will be valued at close to 9 million by 2028. It introduces a familiar theme to crypto enthusiasts—Tamagotchi, the virtual pet that most kids played with in the 90s. Those kids are now fascinated by cryptocurrencies, and PlayDoge is the perfect combo that is making quite a splash on the market now.
With more than $6 million raised and getting closer to the end of the presale, it attracts the attention of crypto influencers such as ClayBro and Jacob Bury, who believe that PlayDoge has the potential to become the best play2earn game. The presale ends on August 26th, so hurry to get your portion of the $PLAY tokens in time!
5. Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) - Meme Coin Enabling Meme Creators to Let Their Imagination Run Wild
Shiba Shootout is a meme coin with viral potential because it merges many fun elements and gives investors a platform to show their creativity. It introduces cowboys in the Wild West setting, but this time, the characters are actually Shiba Inu dogs. Marshal Shiba is at the forefront of the virtual town called Shiba Gulch, where the creative crowd known as Shiba Sharpshooters gets to have meme-offs and show off their skills.
Cowboys had their gunfights at sunset in the past, but things are slightly different in this new and innovative Wild West. This time, sunset is a sign that it is time for the best meme to be chosen. It becomes the most creative and rewarding time for the $SHIBASHOOT users. Meanwhile, there is also staking with a very generous APY of 962%, making $SHIBASHOOT extremely wanted on the market now. Almost $1 million has been raised, so hurry before the price of the $SHIBASHOOT token increases!
6. Minotaurus ($MTAUR) – Casual Play2Earn Meme Coin Embracing Refer2Earn Mechanism
Minotaurus play2earn meme coin introduces users to a world of labyrinths where they can look for hidden treasures. It is a casual game that enables users to try out different playing styles and collect in-game currency while doing so.
It may attract players because there are many ways to customize characters and enrich the game with various items that can make playing even more interesting. In addition, there is also a refer-to-earn mechanism that serves as an incentive for investors to invite other crypto enthusiasts and help the community grow. All of these elements add to the overall allure of Minotaurus, which is why its presale progressed quickly—it has raised more than $80k so far!
Conclusion
Despite the volatility in the market lately, some meme coins show clear growth potential already. $PEPU, $STARS, $DAWGZ, $PLAY, $SHIBASHOOT, and $MTAUR seem unstoppable, so make sure you use the presale time wisely. Their prices are expected to explode after their presales end. Don’t waste the remaining time - diversify your portfolio while keeping an eye on the overall market conditions to maximize your gains!