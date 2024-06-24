WienerAI Pushes Through $6 Million Milestone - Is It the Next 100X Meme Coin

Also, the well-structured tokenomics of WienerAI further contribute to its attractiveness. The total supply of $WAI tokens is 69 billion, with 30% allocated for the presale, 20% for staking, another 20% for rewards, 10% for DEX/CEX liquidity, and 20% for marketing. This clear allocation strategy supports the project's growth and sustainability, providing a balanced approach to the distribution and use of funds.