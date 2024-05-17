Wiener AI Presale Hits $1.8 Million Despite Market Correction

WienerAI offers a powerful interface providing instant insights and seamless, zero-fee token swaps across DEXs. No more worrying about missed trade opportunities or getting front-run by bots.

To illustrate, a trader watching Bitcoin might want to capitalize on a price swing. They could ask WienerAI to analyze Bitcoin, and it would identify key support and resistance levels along with optimal entry and exit points. The trader could then execute their buy or sell order directly through the bot – all within seconds.

Additionally, WienerAI features a staking mechanism where holders of WAI, its native token, can earn rewards. As of now, this staking mechanism offers estimated yields of 524% per year.

By combining these features with a meme aesthetic, WienerAI’s team aims to make crypto trading more engaging and enjoyable for everyone.

$WAI Presale Reaches $1.8M Milestone in Weeks – Well-Planned Tokenomics and Community Backing Also Play a Big Role

The WienerAI team has created a well-planned tokenomics structure.

The presale allocation accounts for 30% of the total 69 billion WAI supply. Another 20% is reserved for staking rewards to reward long-term holders, while an additional 20% is set aside for airdrops and giveaways. The remaining tokens will be used to provide liquidity and fund marketing efforts.

Marketing efforts are already showing results, with the "Sausage Army" rapidly growing on Twitter and Telegram, attracting thousands of meme-loving crypto fans to WienerAI.

The developers have ambitious plans for the future: