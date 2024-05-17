Hub4Business

Wiener AI Presale Hits $1.8 Million Despite Market Correction

The recent market correction caused a big plummet for leading altcoins… but this new presale coin has shown incredible resilience. Will we see 100x profits?

With both BTC and ETH dropping from their primary May targets of $63,000 and $3,000, it triggered a domino effect on the rest of the market.

As per the data on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, most of the leading altcoins in the market have plummeted by an average of 5%-10% over this past week.

However, one new presale coin has cruised through this downturn unharmed – WienerAI ($WAI).

WienerAI is trending right now with its incredible $1.8M presale that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Let’s check out the details.

WienerAI Is the Perfect Mix of Sausage, Dog, and AI Technology – Investors Loving the Humorous Background and Entertainment Element

Similar to its predecessor, Scotty the AI, WienerAI comes with a unique backstory.

Wiener was created in a lab in New Silicon Valley in the year 2132 by a quirky scientist known as The Architect. The Architect, known for his love of puppies, dedicated his life to creating an advanced AI/canine hybrid.

In an unexpected twist of events, The Architect was eating a sausage during the splicing procedure. This led to the creation of WienerAI, a blend of dog, AI, and sausage.

The whitepaper highlights "companionship" and "friendship" as central themes of Wiener’s mission. It also introduces "The Sausage Army," the term for the community of followers Wiener aims to attract, suggesting a strong social aspect.

While Wiener isn’t the first crypto dog with a following, he might just be the most unique.

The WienerAI Trading Bot and Robust Staking Protocol Are Also Key Value Drivers – Can We Expect 100x Gains After Listing?

WienerAI’s main feature is an AI-powered trading bot built on the Ethereum blockchain. This isn’t just any trading bot because it also comes with a touch of crypto-related humor.

The bot's user-friendly interface allows users to ask questions about their investment goals and strategies. For example, someone might ask, "What meme token has the most potential in the next month?" WienerAI would then scan the markets and provide an unbiased analysis of coins or tokens that fit the query, presenting its top trading idea.

Aside from market insights, it also helps users execute trades at the best prices across decentralized exchanges (DEXs) while protecting them from front-running bots. It’s like having an AI assistant that continuously scans the market, analyzes data, and performs predictive analysis of the most promising trades.

WienerAI offers a powerful interface providing instant insights and seamless, zero-fee token swaps across DEXs. No more worrying about missed trade opportunities or getting front-run by bots.

To illustrate, a trader watching Bitcoin might want to capitalize on a price swing. They could ask WienerAI to analyze Bitcoin, and it would identify key support and resistance levels along with optimal entry and exit points. The trader could then execute their buy or sell order directly through the bot – all within seconds.

Additionally, WienerAI features a staking mechanism where holders of WAI, its native token, can earn rewards. As of now, this staking mechanism offers estimated yields of 524% per year.

By combining these features with a meme aesthetic, WienerAI’s team aims to make crypto trading more engaging and enjoyable for everyone.

$WAI Presale Reaches $1.8M Milestone in Weeks – Well-Planned Tokenomics and Community Backing Also Play a Big Role

The WienerAI team has created a well-planned tokenomics structure.

The presale allocation accounts for 30% of the total 69 billion WAI supply. Another 20% is reserved for staking rewards to reward long-term holders, while an additional 20% is set aside for airdrops and giveaways. The remaining tokens will be used to provide liquidity and fund marketing efforts.

Marketing efforts are already showing results, with the "Sausage Army" rapidly growing on Twitter and Telegram, attracting thousands of meme-loving crypto fans to WienerAI.

The developers have ambitious plans for the future:

  • Step 1 of the roadmap includes launching the presale, completing a smart contract audit, and preparing for a global marketing campaign.

  • Step 2 focuses on expanding the Sausage Army and making an impact on the Ethereum network.

  • Step 3 involves getting the WAI token listed on major exchanges and officially launching the AI trading bot.

If the team can execute these plans, WienerAI could be in for an exciting few months. The hype around the presale has significantly increased, with over $1.8 million raised as investors rush to get involved. Currently, WAI tokens are available at a rate of $0.000707.

The excitement hasn’t gone unnoticed by influencers. Popular YouTubers like Matthew Perry and the 99Bitcoins channel have praised WAI for its AI capabilities and comedic branding.

Analysts at ICOBench.com have also taken note, ranking WienerAI #3 on their list of top ongoing presale events.

Conclusion

With a fast-growing presale, loyal community, influencer support, and robust AI-powered features, it’s no surprise that WienerAI is being called the “next 100x token”.

Right now, you can still get in early and capture the low price of $0.000707. But don’t wait for too long as the price increases with the next presale milestone.

What do you think – is this AI-powered meme coin going to explode in the following weeks?

