Why These New Cryptos Could Deliver 1000% Returns This August

Do you finally want to get those 1000% returns on your crypto investment? You are at the right place!
This article will explore which new cryptos could deliver these substantial returns this August.
Let's go!
Top new cryptos for 1000% returns this August
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Meme Games ($MGMES)
WienerAI ($WAI)
PlayDoge ($PLAY)
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
Why are these new cryptos top picks?
Advanced technology. The projects utilize cutting-edge blockchain technologies to provide new features to investors.
Lucrative staking rewards. These new cryptos offer attractive annual percentage yields that draw substantial investor interest.
Strong community support and presale success. Significant funds were raised during presales, indicating strong investor confidence and potential for growth.
Unique and fun branding. These crypto projects have fun branding, attract attention, and draw investors in memorable memes.
Pepe Unchained is the best new crypto for 1000% returns!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is revolutionizing Pepe memes with its Layer 2 blockchain technology. Pepe Unchained created the first Pepe blockchain, offering improved speed, security, and cost-efficiency. This approach addresses many limitations of older blockchain technologies aiming to free Pepe from Layer 1. Also, the blockchain bridges with Ethereum, providing faster and cheaper transactions and access to a dedicated block explorer. Transactions on the blockchain are 100x faster than on Ethereum.
One of the project's key features is its impressive staking rewards. Pepe Unchained offers an annual percentage yield (APY) of 290%. Because of this, the project draws significant interest from investors seeking lucrative passive income. Pepe Unchained has already raised over $6.6 million in its presale, showing a potential to become the leading meme coin of 2024.
Pepe Unchained's combination of advanced technology, attractive staking rewards, and strong community support positions it for substantial growth. Experts believe Pepe Unchained could be the next 10x meme coin. Many also predict Pepe Unchained could overcome Pepe Coin in 2024.
Meme Games: The next best sports meme coin
Meme Games merges gaming excitement with cryptocurrency benefits, adding a fun, competitive element to investing. Known as the 'official' Olympic meme coin by crypto fans, Meme Games allows participants to choose from well-known meme athletes like Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo.
Players compete for additional rewards and bonuses. If your selected athlete wins the Meme Games event, you earn a 25% bonus on your token purchase. If you don't win, you can buy $MGMES again, selecting a different athlete each time, increasing your chances of securing a bonus. This setup enhances the overall gaming and investment experience.
The Meme Games presale has raised over $300k so far. The project stands out by merging competitive gaming with financial incentives. This unique approach is generating buzz in the crypto community. Analysts predict Meme Games could become a significant player in the meme coin market with the potential to become the next 100x meme coin. Because of this, Meme Games is among the top crypto picks, and if you want to invest, hurry. The next presale stage will start soon, and $MGMES will increase its price.
WienerAi: The next crypto to explode
WienerAI is a project that merges memes with advanced AI, featuring an AI trading bot that helps investors spot the best trading opportunities. The bot saves time and improves decision-making.
The trading bot is easy to use and offers zero-fee trading, enhancing overall trading performance and providing a significant advantage. Investors can also stake WienerAI and earn an APY of 123%, creating a steady passive income stream.
This top crypto pick has generated substantial interest, quickly raising over $9 million in its presale. The presale ended, and for the next four days, you can buy $WAI at a listing price of $0.00075. Token claims and trading will start on August 5th. WienerAI has partnered with top-tier exchanges for the launch.
As the next breakthrough in crypto, WienerAI price predictions are optimistic, with expectations of reaching $0.002 by 2024, $0.003 by 2025, and $0.004 by 2030. If you missed the chance during the presale, hurry! Buy WienerAI before the listings!
PlayDoge: The best Play 2 Earn game release
PlayDoge combines the excitement of gaming with the benefits of cryptocurrency. This new crypto transforms the nostalgic Tamagotchi game into a digital pet set in a vibrant 8-bit world. Players care for their virtual pets by feeding, training, entertaining, and resting them. The happier the pet, the more tokens you earn. This unique approach adds a layer of engagement and rewards players for their efforts.
Further, if you play the game on the app, you climb the leaderboard and unlock a chance to earn additional $PLAY tokens and other prizes. Players can stake PlayDoge tokens on the BNB Chain and the Ethereum network. The APY for staking is 80%, offering a steady stream of passive income.
The PlayDoge presale has been successful, raising over $5.9 million. Analysts are optimistic about PlayDoge's potential for growth, saying PlayDoge could be the next major meme coin. Early participation in the presale is encouraged, as the next phase will increase the token price soon.
Shiba Shootout: The most exciting Shiba Inu alternative
Shiba Shootout combines Wild West adventure with meme culture in an engaging play-to-earn (P2E) game. The presale has already attracted significant interest and is steadily progressing. The unique Wild West-themed gameplay involves epic gun battles where players earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens through various challenges. Early investors can benefit from impressive staking rewards and referral bonuses. The current APY is 1117%.
Shiba Shootout's community-driven approach includes Token Governance Roundups, ensuring active involvement in key project decisions. Further, investors can play Lucky Lasso Lottery and use $SHIBASHOOT for a chance to win big crypto prizes. Further, with the Savings Saddlebags, you can automatically allocate % of tokens to a dedicated wallet, lock them for a specific period, and earn extra tokens as a reward.
Thanks to its strong growth potential, Shiba Shootout stands out as a top new crypto pick. Early investment in this innovative project is encouraged to maximize future returns. The project has raised over $850k in funding, and the next presale stage will start soon. If you want to buy $SHIBASHOOT, hurry! The project could be the best Shiba Inu alternative and make you a millionaire!
Base Dawgz: The best opportunity in the Base crypto space
Centered around a Shiba Inu dog in a base-jumping suit and goggles, Base Dawgz combines fun and investment potential. The project's association with the Base blockchain adds credibility and appeal.
The Shiba Inu theme has a proven track record in the crypto community; its strong community remains loyal. Base Dawgz aims to leverage this viral appeal, offering a fresh start with significant growth potential.
Base Dawgz stands out for its engaging theme and attractive staking rewards. Investors can stake their tokens for an impressive APY of 1035.2%. Further, you can share content about the project on social media and earn extra rewards.
Advertisement
Base Dawgz attracts a dedicated community of investors, much like the early days of Shiba Inu. The project has so far raised over $2.7 million in its presale. Don't miss out on the chance to invest in Base Dawgz early, as the project is the next 100x gem. The next stage will start soon, so hurry and invest before that.
Conclusion
Pepe Unchained, Meme Games, WienerAI, PlayDoge, Shiba Shootout, and Base Dawgz stand out for their advanced technology, high staking rewards, unique integration, and presale success, making them top picks for potentially achieving 1000% returns this August.