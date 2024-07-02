Why Are Ethereum Whales Jumping On The Raboo Hype Train? Has BOME Missed Their Stop?

Because the delay was unexpected, it raised uncertainty about the actual date that the Ethereum ETFs will be launched. Interestingly, some market experts began to think that if Ethereum ETFs are launched, they might not be as attractive as their Bitcoin counterparts, which have already made their mark in the market. Despite ETH being up by 2.1% on the daily chart, this development has caused many large-scale investors to dump Ethereum for now, and search for a better alternative cryptocurrency investment.