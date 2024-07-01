Hub4Business

Why Analysts Are Bullish On BlockDAG Reaching $1 In 2024 As Shiba Inu And Binance Coin Lag

Learn about BlockDAG, a leading Layer 1 crypto giving early investors 1,300% ROI. Explore BDAG’s $1 by 2024 forecast, surpassing Shiba Inu’s price and Binance Coin’s trading volume.

Binance
info_icon

As the peak investing season unfolds, the crypto market buzzes with one question: “Which crypto to buy in 2024?” Leading analysts spotlight three major contenders: Binance Coin, Shiba Inu, and BlockDAG.

Despite significant price drops, Binance Coin’s trading volume has shown consistent growth. Shiba Inu’s price outlook remains cautiously positive despite a 32.7% dip. However, BlockDAG emerges as the top pick this year. Its price soared by 1,300% since the initial batch. Currently priced at $0.014 in presale batch 19, BlockDAG is projected to hit $1 by 2024, marking it as the year’s most promising investment.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Shiba Inu Price Drops by 32.7%

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB’s) trajectory closely follows Bitcoin (BTC). When BTC fell below $63,000 after a 7% drop, Shiba Inu’s price plunged 32.72% in June, trading now at around $0.000017. This downward trend has sparked widespread investor anxiety, though some analysts remain hopeful. Despite SHIB’s drop to $0.00001689, analyst Captain Toblerone predicts a possible rally. However, uncertainty prevails, with SHIB needing a 2,564% increase to reach its $0.00045 target.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Binance Coin Trading Volume Rises Amid Declines

Binance Coin (BNB) saw a significant decline recently. Its current price of $644 is much lower than its recent highs, signaling a possible correction phase. The coin’s 4-hour chart shows a price below the EMA, reinforcing a bearish outlook. While the MACD indicator suggests potential recovery, the RSI remains neutral at 47.43.

Binance
info_icon

Despite this, Binance Coin’s trading volume continues to rise. Given the current technical indicators and market sentiment, BNB’s future remains volatile. However, Binance CEO Richard Teng is optimistic, predicting BNB could reach $847 by year-end.

BlockDAG Presale Shines with 1120% Value Surge

BlockDAG has become a formidable market player with a 1,300% price surge since batch one. Rising from $0.001 in batch 1 to $0.014 in batch 19, analysts predict BlockDAG will hit $1 in 2024, potentially yielding a 20,000x ROI.

As the leading Layer 1 crypto with cutting-edge DAG technology, BlockDAG stands out from its competitors. Its rapid ascent in the crypto world parallels that of Kaspa. In just a few months, BlockDAG has sold over 11.8 billion coins, raising $54.9 million in presale revenue. At this pace, it might match or exceed Kaspa’s $3.7 billion market cap.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Beyond a successful presale, BlockDAG’s innovation in resolving the blockchain trilemma boosts investor confidence. Its strategic 4-month vesting period replaces unstable short-term gains with substantial long-term returns, protecting investors from market volatility and ensuring continued high ROI.

Final Thoughts

While Binance Coin’s trading volume rises and Shiba Inu’s price sees cautious optimism, BlockDAG stands out as the top crypto to buy in 2024. BDAG’s price is currently $0.014, up by 1,300% since batch 1. With its presale success, analysts forecast BlockDAG reaching $1 this year. As the market favors utility coins, BlockDAG’s market cap might soon rival Kaspa’s. The platform has already sold over 11.8 billion coins, raising an impressive $54.9 million in presale revenue.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Invest in the BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website - Presale - Telegram - Discord

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign