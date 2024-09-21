Hub4Business

Whales flood To New Dogecoin Meme To Lock In Big Gains And Free Airdrop

Doge2014 has been under the radar of whales for all the good reasons. Let us find out why.

Whales flood To New Dogecoin Meme To Lock In Big Gains And Free Airdrop
Whale investors have flooded the meme coin market in recent months. Doge2014 is one of the meme coins they have their eye on. Investors looking for substantial profits and free airdrop payouts are showing interest in this new meme coin that is modeled after Dogecoin.

The presale is running. It has already raised over $480,000. Here’s a closer look at why whales are moving their attention to this new meme coin.

The Appeal of Doge2014’s Airdrop

Doge2014 is basically paying tribute to Dogecoin’s legacy. It gives investors the chance to bring back the excitement of investing in Dogecoin when it first launched.  

Many meme coins have ended up being pump and dump. But Doge2014 is trying to stand out with its unique value proposition.

Investors see it as more than just another meme coin; it’s a chance to be part of a project that embraces Dogecoin’s success. At the same time, it gives the potential for long-term growth.  

One of the key features driving attention to Doge2014 is its upcoming free airdrop of Dogecoin for VIP users.

As part of the presale, the project is offering early investors with a Dogecoin airdrop. For those who invest $1,000 or more in Doge2014 tokens, VIP status is granted. This makes them eligible for the airdrop.

The size of the airdrop is tied directly to the success of the presale. Once the presale reaches its first milestone of $500,000, the airdrop activates. As the presale amount grows, so does the percentage allocated to the airdrop. The dogecoin will be distributed at the end of the presale to VIPs only.

The breakdown operates as follows:

  • 2% of the $500,000–$4,999,999 raised will be used to purchase Dogecoin.

  • 3% of the $5,000,000 - $7,999,999 raised: Dogecoin will be purchased with 3% of the proceeds.

  • $8,000,000 to $9,999,999 in funds raised: Dogecoin will be purchased with 4% of the total funds.

  • $10,000,000+ raised: Dogecoin purchases will be made with 5% of the total monies raised.

An additional motivation for investors to contribute early and raise their contributions is created by the airdrop's tiered strategy. The airdrop pool and potential benefits for VIP participants increase with the amount raised during the presale.
Why Whales Are Paying Attention

Whales are frequently drawn to early projects with room for expansion, and Doge2014 fits into this category in many ways. The combination of the airdrop awards and presale bonuses, which present a chance to earn big returns early on, is one of the main draws for large investors.

Whales are preparing themselves to profit from the short-term profits of the presale as well as the long-term potential of Doge2014 as it obtains more visibility.

Beyond the airdrop, Doge2014 offers a range of bonuses during its presale, which further sweetens the deal for early investors. These bonuses can add up to big savings, allowing participants to secure more tokens for less.

The bonus structure works as follows:

  • $500 purchase: 15% bonus, with a price of $0.00027 per token.

  • $1,000 purchase: 30% bonus, with a price of $0.00024 per token.

  • $5,000 purchase: 50% bonus, with a price of $0.00020 per token.

  • $10,000 purchase: 75% bonus, with a price of $0.00017 per token.

These bonuses make it more appealing for whales to purchase larger amounts of Doge2014 tokens. This can maximize their potential returns.

The project’s website has a bonus calculator. It can be used to see how many extra tokens you will earn based on the purchase amount.

Conclusion

Doge2014 is still in its early stages. But the project has a clear roadmap for future growth. The native token has a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens.

60% has been set aside by the team for the presale. The remaining tokens are allocated to marketing activities (5%), liquidity (10%), and staking rewards (25%). The project's future goals include launching its staking mechanism and listing its token on major exchanges.

Staking DOGE2014 tokens can potentially earn up to 1,200% yearly in passive income. The staking option is another feature that is helping to get interest.

The project is trying to make a name for itself by offering a free Dogecoin airdrop, big presale bonuses, and connections to the history of Dogecoin.

